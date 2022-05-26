In a little more than a month, Ellensburg’s young baseball team went from below .500 to the program’s third semifinal appearance in the last four 2A tournaments.
To be sure, part of that can be attributed to a difficult schedule, and coach Todd Gibson said it took some time to catch up after everyone missed essentially a year and a half due to COVID-19. After high school baseball finally returned for a short schedule with no state playoffs, Gibson said a strong summer of work in 2021 laid the foundation for this group to improve throughout the season more than any other team he’s ever coached.
“If we were graphing these guys they just continually climbed every weekend,” Gibson said. “They know now that they’re kinda good.”
Wins over Shelton and Enumclaw at Davis High School last Saturday set the stage for a showdown against No. 2 Columbia River, which brings a 14-game winning streak of its own into Friday’s 10 a.m. game at Yakima County Stadium. Ellensburg’s likely to face University of Washington commit Sam Boyle, a dominant left-handed pitcher whose fastball can reach 85-88 miles per hour.
The last time the Bulldogs faced a dominant lefty, albeit one who doesn’t throw quite as hard, they managed to outlast Ephrata and Winston Roberts one week after he struck out 16 Ellensburg batters in a 2-0 win. Gibson is hoping that success and some experience against other quality pitchers early in the season will give the Bulldogs some confidence against Boyle, who struck out 10 in a complete game four-hitter last Saturday.
“Obviously that’s what we’re working on, being able to hit some velo,” Gibson said. “We’re kind of dynamic offensively.”
Seniors Ryker Fortier, Cade Gibson and Jack Morrill provided the consistency needed to earn All-CWAC honors, but plenty of other hitters stepped up along the way. Junior Joe Bugni and sophomore Garrett Loen delivered some key offense at times, and junior Brayden Twaites emerged as something of a second leadoff man in the nine-spot.
Ty Estey became Ellensburg’s top pitcher since he got healthy and an injury sidelined early-season ace Luke Sterkel. Twaites has finished every postseason game out of the bullpen, and Sterkel’s return to the mound last Saturday showed he’s ready to eat up some innings.
Even though no one’s left from the 2018 state championship team, Gibson believes familiarity with Yakima County Stadium could give the Bulldogs an advantage. It’s where Ellensburg upset No. 1 seed Selah to win the CWAC district tournament two weeks ago and for the younger players, it may not be their last visit.
“This is more than we could even hope for,” Gibson said. “I thought at the beginning of the year, if we could get to state, with such a young team that that would pay off down the road for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.