It'll be a short collegiate cross country season for Kalen Johnson, but she's making the most of it.
And she'll be much closer to home for the finale.
The Northwest Nazarene junior, a 2018 Zillah graduate, earned GNAC athlete of the week honors for her performance in last Saturday's College of Idaho Ice Chipper in Caldwell, where the Nighthawks competed in the first of their two scheduled meets.
Johnson placed third and covered the 4,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 4 seconds. She led NNU to a second-place team finish.
After two top-10 finishes at the Class 1A state championships for Zillah, Johnson placed 26th in the GNAC championships as a freshman in 2018.
Johnson and the Nighthawks will compete next in the Central Washington Winter Invitational on Feb. 20.
• Selah's Shea Mattson and Ellensburg's Leah Holmgren, the CWAC's top runners in 2019, turned in strong performances in their collegiate debuts for the University of Idaho last Saturday.
Mattson placed third in the Idaho Orchards Invitational in Lewiston, running the 8,000-meter course in 25:29, and Holmgren finished 18th in the women's 5K race in 18:22.
The Vandals will also have a brief season, competing next in Big Sky Conference championship on Feb. 27.
FOOTBALL
Tuttle earns NWC award
Kord Tuttle, a sophomore from Prosser, was named the Northwest Conference's defensive player of the week following the season debut for Pacific Lutheran's football team.
Tuttle, a linebacker, had a game-high 11 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, and added an interception in PLU's 28-20 setback to Puget Sound last Saturday. Tuttle returned the interception 100 yards for a touchdown but a penalty limited the runback to 14 yards.
The Lutes are scheduled to play Whitworth on Feb. 20 at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
WRESTLING
Drury nationally ranked
Toppenish graduate Haiden Drury, a freshman at Fresno State, earned a spot in the season's first NCAA national coaches rankings this week.
Drury is ranked No. 31 at 133 pounds and is ninth among wrestlers from the Big 12 Conference, which includes Fresno State.
Competing at the Air Force Academy last weekend, Drury earned his national ranking with an 11-7 upset over Northern Colorado's Mosha Schwartz, a sophomore who was ranked No. 7. Drury used a late escape and takedown to seal his seventh win of the season.
Fresno State, which had Sunday's home matches against Oklahoma and Oregon State canceled due to COVID-19 issues, will compete next in the Big 12 Championship in Tulsa, Okla., on March 6-7.