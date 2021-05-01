SELAH — From the season's first pitch to the last, Selah's Sydney Wells never stopped mashing and Aerin Lee never stopped throwing strikes.
Wells clubbed another two home runs and Lee collected 15 strikeouts over two complete games as the Vikings closed out an unbeaten season with a 12-5, 8-1 sweep over Ellensburg in CWAC softball on Saturday.
The hard-hitting Wells, who's headed to Fordham, was 4-for-8 for the day with a double, triple, two round-trippers, four runs scored and eight RBI for Selah, which finished 12-0 in league and 14-0 overall over just 33 days.
Wells, who was a first-team all-league pick as a sophomore before the pandemic-canceled 2020 season, finished her shortened senior season with 14 home runs and 45 RBI.
"We don't have a postseason, which would've been fun, but this was sure good for us," said coach Bill Harris. "The girls were very resilient, trailing in three games to good teams. But they battled back in all of them."
Lee, a junior, handled all 14 innings and got better as she went, throwing a three-hitter in the second game. She also did plenty at the plate, with three hits and three RBI for the day with a home run in the opener.
Sophomore Gabi Young also had a big day for Selah's offense, hitting a three-run home run in the opener and then going 3-for-3 in the second game.
Selah's two nonleague wins were over West Valley, which is undefeated in the CBBN South.
Victoria Zimmerman scored three runs for the day and Jami Nelson had two RBI in the first game for Ellensburg, which finished second in the CWAC at 8-4 and was 11-4 overall.
Game 1
Ellensburg=300=200=0=—=5=7=0
Selah=162=210=x=—=12=12=4
Kennedy and Nelson; Lee and Hite.
Highlights: Victoria Zimmerman (E) 1-3, 2 runs; Tess Polacek (E) 1-2, run; Jami Nelson (E) 2-4, 2 RBI; Maggie Bedsaul (E) 1-4, RBI; Brynn Pendleton (S) 2-5, 2 runs; Sydney Wells (S) 2-4, 2 runs, 4 RBI, 3b, HR; Aerin Lee (S) 1-3, run, 2 RBI, HR, CG, 8 K; Gabi Young (S) 1-3, run, 3 RBI, HR; Brooke Wangler (S) 2-4, run.
Game 2
Ellensburg=001=000=0=—=1=3=0
Selah=003=032=x=—=8=12=1
Polacek and Nelson; Lee and Hite.
Highlights: Victoria Zimmerman (E) 1-3, run; Sydney Wells (S) 2-4, 2 runs, 2b, HR, 4 RBI; Aerin Lee (S) 2-4, run, RBI, 3-hitter, 7 K; Izzy Vick (S) 2-3, run; Lauren Thomas (S) 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Gabi Young (S) 3-3, run, RBI.