Late Friday night, one of the more remarkable comebacks in the history of the Class 2A state volleyball tournament had a direct impact on Ellensburg the next day.

And the result, unfortunately for the fifth-seeded Bulldogs, was falling short of the trophy round.

After splitting Friday’s two matches, which included a four-set quarterfinal loss to four-time reigning finalist Ridgefield, Ellensburg moved into a loser-out bracket Saturday with the winner then playing for fifth and sixth.

But in Friday’s fourth and final quarterfinal, despite being staggered by a 19-point loss in the first set, Pullman overcame that demoralizing set and a 2-1 deficit to beat No. 1 Lynden 6-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13.

So instead of facing No. 9 Pullman in the loser-out match, the Bulldogs were confronted with a Lynden team determined to right its wrongs from the previous night and the Lions never let up in a 25-14, 25-23, 25-22 sweep.

So while Ellensburg, the CWAC league and district champion, fell short in its bid for the program’s 11th state trophy it took the tournament’s top seed and a perennial powerhouse to keep the Bulldogs from that goal.

After an overwhelming sweep over Mark Morris to start the tournament on Friday, Ellensburg challenged Ridgefield early in the quarterfinal before the Spudders took control for a 25-19, 21-25, 25-16, 25-15 victory. Ridgefield, which beat Ellensburg for the 2019 state title, came in with a No. 4 seed but also having just avenged two earlier losses to No. 2 Columbia River with a five-set victory in its district final.

After closing out the first set with an 8-2 run, Ridgefield saw the best of Ellensburg, which set the pace in the second set and never let the Spudders make one of their momentum-swinging runs. That changed in the third set with Ridgefield’s 6-5 junior Elizabeth Andrew causing trouble in all rotations. The veteran crew jumped out to an 11-4 start in the third and 8-1 start in the fourth.

Ellensburg’s tune-up for the quarterfinal showdown couldn’t have gone much better.

The Bulldogs thundered away from all angles and they served incredibly well with 13 aces against just one error in a 25-15, 25-10, 25-10 victory over No. 12 Mark Morris during the morning session.

“It was an amazing start. We were laser focused,” said coach Jesse Stueckle. “We had a good game plan, we were prepared and we executed. That’s what the girls have been working on — being sharp from the start.”

In addition to her 14 kills and 25 digs, senior Abby Harrell served four aces and Leah Lewis and Sarah Stuckle had three apiece.

“We had a no-hitter with serving into the third set and that’s really good for us because we serve pretty aggressively,” the coach said. “We also put a lot of pressure on their front line and were great in the backrow. For a first-round match in the morning you couldn’t ask for more.”

The 6-foot-plus trio of Alana Marrs, Olivia Anderson and Parker Lyyski combined for 11 kills and 10 blocks.

Ellensburg highlights — Mark Morris: Abby Harrell 14 kills, 25 digs, 4 aces, 2 blocks; Alana Marrs 5 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs; Hazel Murphy 3 kills, 5 digs; Parker Lyyski 2 kills, 3 blocks, 2 assists; Leah Drexler 2 aces, 3 digs, 4 assists; Lilly Button 11 assists, 7 digs; Kacey Mayo 9 assists, 7 digs; Olivia Anderson 4 kills, 3 blocks; Leah Lewis 3 aces, 4 perfect passes, 13 digs; Sarah Stueckle 3 aces, 3 digs. Ridgefield: Harrell 8 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces; Marrs 3 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs; Murphy 4 kills, 5 digs; Lyyski 3 kills, 3 blocks; Button 11 assists, 7 digs; Mayo 8 assists, 8 digs; Anderson 2 kills, 4 blocks.