It’s difficult to pinpoint the source of Ellensburg’s defensive dominance this season.
The unbeaten Bulldogs’ length and athleticism on the perimeter with 5-foot-9 Dylan Philip and 5-8 Rylee Leishman makes just getting the ball up the court against full-court pressure a challenge for opposing guards. But even when they can set up a half-court offense, the imposing presence of forwards Katie Blume and Maddie Kennedy, not to mention 6-foot-6 center Olivia Anderson when she’s healthy, prevents any easy baskets inside.
No. 2 Ellensburg’s straight man-to-man defense can match up with just about anyone and a deep rotation ensures everyone stays fresh. Yet teams can’t get too comfortable running their man-to-man offense, since the Bulldogs will frequently apply change to a matchup zone, or maybe drop back into a 1-3-1 or 2-3 zone.
“As a team, we’re all pretty well-rounded when it comes to defense,” Philip said. “It’s our strong suit.”
That feels like an understatement, considering Ellensburg is giving up barely 21 points per game, a number many teams will occasionally score in a quarter. The Bulldogs have held opponents to fewer than 15 points in a game seven times, including their first five games against four 4A teams and twice in CWAC play.
Blume’s seen the team put a bigger focus on and take more pride in its defense during her senior season. She’s tried to be more consistent while starting every game, protecting the middle more when Anderson’s on the bench and going out to contest shots when the junior’s patrolling the paint.
“Olivia’s an amazing shot disruptor with how tall she is,” Blume said.
She credits Kennedy, a fellow senior, for providing the spark when necessary to keep up their aggressiveness on the defensive end, and senior Kaelynn Smith’s the best at providing energy from the bench. The former starter has missed her final season due to injury but Philip said Smith excels at keeping her teammates hyped and focused.
Their relentless defensive pressure can occasionally draw whistles, so Philip said they’ve learned to adjust to officials within the first couple minutes of every game. Even if someone picks up a couple quick fouls, Philip’s always confident players like her sister, Jamison Philip, and fellow freshman Layne Rogel can fill in when needed.
No team’s reached 40 points against Ellensburg yet, although Grandview got close in a 57-37 loss to open league play for both teams. Philip said the Bulldogs learned from that game how to adjust in competition, so when the Greyhounds made the return trip with Anderson back in the lineup, it resulted in a 66-14 margin.
“Whenever we have everyone there and it’s like a full puzzle, it’s awesome,” Philip said. “It’s unstoppable.”
They’re expecting Anderson to return soon with district play approaching next week, and Ellensburg could clinch the No. 1 seed by completing a season sweep of Prosser on Friday. Blume believes clearer goals and more maturity will make the Bulldogs more prepared for postseason play than two years ago, when they lost 62-44 to eventual state champion Lynden and finished sixth.
Both she and Philip acknowledged their offense occasionally experiences off nights, like when they scored a season-low against Prosser last week. Thanks to their defense, though, it didn’t matter in a 48-31 win, the lowest offensive output by the Mustangs all season.
“Our defense really sets the momentum for the rest of our game,” Blume said. “We know that maybe if our shots aren’t falling or maybe we aren’t able to get in the key as much, we can get transition points from our defense.”
