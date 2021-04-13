SELAH — It’s not often a Selah pitcher finds himself with the opportunity to start in his first-ever game against rival Ellensburg.
But after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out his freshman season, Carter Seely earned the chance to take the mound at home against the Bulldogs Tuesday afternoon. He felt confident thanks to the strong team around him and it showed as the sophomore dominated in a 3-0 victory, striking out eight while giving up just two hits in six innings.
“It was stress-free pitching,” Seely said. “I have a great defense behind me, we’re all talking and we went out there and did what we needed to do.”
Ellensburg managed to put the go-ahead run into scoring position twice, but Seely quickly shut down those hopes without letting the ball leave the infield. He didn’t allow a hit until Ryker Fortier’s two-out fifth inning double and retired seven straight batters during one stretch, excluding an error that allowed Jack Morrill to reach first base before he got caught stealing.
Mike Archer called it Seely’s best outing as he took advantage of a consistently generous outside corner and found good late movement on his curveball. Seely said all three pitches felt great and Archer credited senior catcher Dean Pettyjohn for blocking some tough breaking balls in the dirt and helping the Vikings’ young pitcher feel comfortable.
“I think we could have taken a little pressure off of (Seely),” Archer said. “We had chances to score early in the game and didn’t.”
The Vikings got a runner to third base with one out in each of the first three innings against Ellensburg starter Devon Sitton. But the sophomore worked his way out of jams with some help from center fielder Riley Gibson, who made a nice running catch on Matt Quincy’s deep fly ball in the third and threw a runner out at the plate on Eian Peralta’s second-inning single.
Seely finally broke the tie with a sacrifice fly to center in the fourth inning, and Selah (6-0) managed to add some insurance runs thanks mostly to 11 walks. Archer said his young hitters are still learning the strike zone and he’d like to see them be a little more aggressive after they went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.
It didn’t really matter thanks to Seely, whose own minor control issues forced him to throw 98 pitches, denying him a chance at a complete game. But when he found the strike zone, the right-hander looked virtually unhittable for the unbeaten Vikings.
“We have a really young staff out here and we’re working,” Seely said. “We’re getting much better every single day in practice.”
Perhaps the state’s best 2A rivalry will resume with a season-ending doubleheader on May 1 in Ellensburg. The Bulldogs matched the Vikings’ hit total thanks to a pair of seventh-inning doubles by Fortier and Luke Sterkel, and they’ll look to bounce back Saturday against Prosser.
Selah will host West Valley in a nonleague game on Friday.
Ellensburg=000=000=0=—=0=4=3
Selah=000=021=x=—=3=4=1
Sitton, Roseberry (4) and Morrill. Seely, Peralta (7) and Pettyjohn.
Highlights: Carter Seely (S) 6 IP, 2 H, 9 K, RBI; Dean Pettyjohn (S) 1-2, 2b; Drew Benjamin (S) 2 runs; Ryker Fortier (E) 2-3, 2 2b; Kyler Delvo (E) 1-3, 2b; Luke Sterkel (E) 1-1, 2b.