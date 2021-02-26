SELAH — Gaining experience and possessing it already appear to be critical to success for teams during this bizarre, shortened high school football season.
Selah learned that lesson the hard way a week ago, when it traveled to face defending CWAC champion Prosser and fell 45-7 to a team loaded with talented returners. Junior quarterback Connor Dailey said he saw the Vikings take steps forward in his first career start Friday against Ellensburg, and coach Scott Ditter saw plenty of growth as well.
“We had a bunch of guys last week that hadn’t seen hardly any varsity experience and you could tell when they were playing,” Ditter said. “They were real tight. Tonight, they played like they’d been in a game before. They were relaxed, a lot more confident.”
Dailey agreed he felt more comfortable in his first start, a week after replacing injured senior Heath Yochum in the third quarter. Of course, the Vikings’ offense still relied heavily on all-CWAC South first-team running back Rollin Levon, who ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a 17-6 win.
He scored on his first touch in both halves, including a 49-yard run on Selah’s third offensive play. Ditter said Levon’s leadership and confidence carries over to his teammates, and the senior stood out as a linebacker on defense as well.
Meanwhile, Ellensburg struggled to move the ball in its long-awaited season opener following the graduation of 14 all-conference seniors. That team won the CWAC North title and its only other all-league player, junior offensive lineman Grady Becker, didn’t return to play this season.
A pair of receivers from the 2019 team switched positions for their junior season, with Ryker Fortier playing quarterback and George Wright at running back. They connected for Ellensburg’s only score and Fortier became more effective as the game went on, throwing for 105 of his 127 yards in the second half.
Mostly, though, Selah’s defense dominated the line of scrimmage. Senior Jon Rice broke into the backfield several times, recording two sacks and forcing a fumble he recovered after Ellensburg had reached the Vikings’ one-yard line two plays earlier.
Ditter said Rice came out for football for the first time in 2019 and barely saw the field, even for Selah’s JV team. Now he’s playing well on both sides of the ball, drawing high praise from teammates after some big tackles and pancake blocks.
“He’s a really mellow kid,” Ditter said. “He’s been a lot of fun to coach and watch him develop as well.”
More of that development’s likely to occur in-season this year, since teams couldn’t get together for offseason workouts or the typical amount of preseason practice. Levon said the hours spent watching film during the week paid off — although they had no Ellensburg film to study — and he sees several teammates, like Rice, with serious potential.
Yochum should be ready to return to his starting quarterback role next week when Selah hosts Southridge. Ditter said the third-year starter has been a valuable mentor to Dailey, who completed nine passes for 132 yards, including 83 yards on six catches for fellow junior Jack Kuhn.
“He’s been one of my buddies since I was in like 6th grade,” Dailey said. “We’ve been playing sports together forever.”
Even if he doesn’t play any more quarterback next season, Dailey’s already looking forward to taking over the job full-time in the fall. Ditter’s hoping to see a lot more improvement from the Vikings by then, but he also knows rival Ellensburg’s likely to make significant progress as the young Bulldogs gain more experience.
Ellensburg=0=0=0=6=—=6
Selah=7=3=7=0=—=17
Sel — Rollin Levon 49 run (Jack Kuhn kick)
Sel — FG Kuhn 30
Sel — Levon 23 run (Kuhn kick)
Ell — George Wright 14 pass from Ryker Fortier (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — Ellensburg, Wright 6-25, Riley Gibson 4-7, Fortier 16-(minus 38). Selah, Levon 17-116, Carlos Ramirez 1-(minus 2), Kyle Luke 1-(minus 3), Connor Dailey 9-(minus 13).
Passing — Ellensburg, Fortier 12-16-1-127. Selah, Dailey 10-20-0-132.
Receiving — Ellensburg, William Allenbaugh 7-98, Wright 2-17, Joseph Bugni 2-8, Joshua Boast 1-4. Selah, Jack Kuhn 6-83, Anthony Huitron 4-51.