Through three games, Ellensburg looks every bit the part of a 2A juggernaut.
After blitzing past 4A schools Eastmont and Wenatchee by more than 50 points each, the Bulldogs went on the road and overwhelmed a young La Salle team 79-7 in its season opener Tuesday night. Guards Dylan Philip and Rylee Leishman spearheaded a relentless Ellensburg team ranked No. 1 in 2A by Scorebook Live.
“We’re such good friends on and off the court it’s so easy to read each other,” said Leishman, who scored 12 points while Philip led Ellensburg with 16. “We’re each other’s biggest fans.”
Their defensive pressure suffocated a young La Salle backcourt playing its first game since the Lightning lost all of its starters from last season. An early injury to senior Macy Fuller only made things worse as Ellensburg forced 27 turnovers and came away with 20 steals before halftime.
All 10 Bulldogs contributed on the offensive end as they broke 50 points by halftime, showing their ability to score both inside and outside. They returned nearly everyone from the team that went 10-2 last spring, although guard Kaelynn Smith and 6-foot-6 forward Olivia Anderson remain sidelined by injury and likely won’t play until after Christmas, according to coach Jeff Whitney.
“It’s gonna be scary,” Leishman said. “Especially to get Olivia to just be a presence inside and to get Kaelynn to add another guard on defense, executing the plays, having another shooter.”
Philip’s signed to play Division I basketball at Montana State next year, Leishman’s already getting some Division I looks as a junior, and Anderson’s drawing even more attention thanks to her rare combination of size and athleticism. Katie Blume scored 13 points Tuesday and adds another threat in the post, while sisters Quinn and Layne Rogel offer some valuable depth.
Impressive size up and down the lineup even without Anderson separates Ellensburg from most teams, as Philip stands at 5-9 and Leishman at 5-8. Many of them played on the soccer team that won a CWAC regular season title, and it’s easy to see how their speed benefited them on that field as well.
Leishman said they enjoyed a mostly dominant season last spring, when they finally returned to the court after a long break. But this year brings much higher stakes, since a state championship will be on the line for the first time since Ellensburg lost to eventual champion Lynden in a 2A quarterfinal back in March 2020.
The Bulldogs hope to keep winning and return to the SunDome at the end of this season, and Leishman said that starts with their team defense. That will be the main focus in their toughest test yet at home against Moses Lake on Friday, and Leishman said she’s not worried about individual goals.
“I just want to win,” she said. “That’s all.”
ELLENSBURG — Dylan Philip 16, Katie Blume 13, Rylee Leishman 12, Q. Rogel 6, Kennedy-Colson 4, Jones 8, L. Rogel 7, Ravet 6, J. Philip 4, Johnson 3. 32-62 10-13 79.
LA SALLE — Price 4, Gallegos 2, Brown 1, Fuller 0, Torres 0, Valladeres 0, Alegria 0, White 0. 2-12 3-5 7.
Ellensburg=27=24=10=18=—=79
La Salle=2=3=0=2=—=7
3-point goals: Ellensburg 5-17 (Leishman 2-4, Philip 2-4, L. Rogel 1-1), La Salle 0-6. Rebounds: Ellensburg 29 (Q. Rogel 7), La Salle 15. Turnovers: Ellensburg 10, La Salle 35. Steals: Ellensburg 28, La Salle 1. Fouls: Ellensburg 15, La Salle 10.
