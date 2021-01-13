After winning 79 of 85 league matches over nine seasons with four top-three state trophies, Ellensburg volleyball coach Debbie Landrie stepped down this week.
The Bulldogs have two vacancies among their high-profile athletic programs with softball coach Scott Gant also stepping down after four seasons.
Landrie, who was an assistant when Ellensburg won the AA state title in 1988, took over in 1990 and coached two seasons with Mid-Valley League coach of the year honors in both. The Bulldogs were state runner-up in 1991. She returned to the head coach position in 2013 and won four consecutive CWAC league titles and five straight CWAC district championships through the last season in 2019.
In this last seven-year run, Landrie's teams earned two 2A state runner-up trophies in 2015 and 2019 and third-place hardware in 2018. In the last five seasons, the Bulldogs were 43-2 in league matches.
Gant took over a stout softball program in 2016 and posted a 57-10 record in CWAC games with two league titles. Ellensburg's 2018 team was 2A state runner-up with a 25-2 record. Than followed a season in which the Bulldogs were 23-3 and claimed a third-place state trophy.
The Ellensburg Daily Record reports that Jess Stueckle (volleyball) and Greg Olin (softball) will be interim coaches.
GOLF
Valicoff gets third ace
Ron Valicoff recorded his third hole-in-one last Thursday, acing the 17th hole at Yakima Country Club.
Valicoff used a 9-wood on the 174-yard hole. It was witnessed by John Harris.