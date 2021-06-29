Ellensburg’s girls basketball team continued its success after winning another CWAC district title.
The Bulldogs went 6-0 at the La Salle High School summer tournament, capped off by a 35-24 win over Lynden Christian in the championship. Ellensburg finished the season 10-2 and ranked No. 2 in class 2A by Scorebook Live, which ranked Lynden Christian No. 1 in Class 1A.
Teams played 20-minute quarters with running clock and coach Jeff Whitney said the Bulldogs’ starting lineup consisted of Rylee Leishman, Dylan Philip, Katie Blume, Quinn Rogel and Olivia Anderson. Jamison Philip, Layne Rogel, Kavara Jones and Rebecca Johnson came off the bench.
Other local teams in the tournament included La Salle, Davis, Zillah, Grandview, Prosser, Naches Valley and Highland.
Ellensburg’s boys also played in the “Silver” division at the State 16 COVID championships, going 2-2 with wins over North Creek and Lincoln (Seattle).
COLLEGES
CWU rugby coach resigns
After turning Central Washington University’s women’s rugby program into a powerhouse, head coach Trevor Richards is stepping down.
Richards coached the Wildcats for the last four seasons and five overall. CWU hosted a national semifinal match earlier this year and freshman Tessa Hann and junior Mae Sagapolu were named as semifinalists for the MA Sorensen Award.
CWU’s women also posted a 3.6 team GPA this past season.
JUNIOR LEGIONMONDAY’S GAMEKennewick Bandits 2, Yakima Valley Peppers 1 (YV: Luke Jenkins CG, 1 ER, 10 K; Joel Godina 1-3, 2b, RBI).