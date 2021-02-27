Katie Ramos and Izzy Vick understandably have a lot of pent-up energy these days. It had been, after all, 16 months since they competed for Selah's swim team.
So, equally understandable, finally letting some of that energy loose has produced some impressive results.
In the second week of their return to competition, Ramos turned in the best time in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 back while Vick was fastest in the 50 free and 100 free during a six-team meet Saturday morning at Lions Pool, which had been a very quiet place for nearly a year because of the pandemic shutdown.
Ramos and Vick, who were the Valley's top two short sprinters during the 2019 season, also started and finished the day on winning relays as the Vikings swept all five dual meets and ran their brief season records to 7-0 in the CWAC and 9-0 overall.
In the CWAC's modified fall season, Selah will have two more league meets on March 6 and 13 and then wrap up the campaign on March 20 with the CWAC championships.
Ramos, a junior, remained unbeaten in her two main events, clocking 2:26.31 in the 200 IM and 1:06.40 in the 100 back. Both are significant drops from her sophomore bests.
Vick, a sophomore, owned the freestyle sprints for the second straight week, timing 26.70 in the 50 free and 59.87 in the 100 free. Last week she opened at 58.75 in the 100 free. Vick placed 12th at state in the 50 free as a freshman in 2019.
In a field that included Ellensburg, Grandview, Prosser, Zillah and Toppenish, the Vikings had two other swimmers with the top times of the day — Robin Willey in the 200 free and Gabi Young in the 100 breast. Selah's depth showed in the relays with three wins, including a 4:19.28 in the 400 free finale.
Ellensburg's Emily Holt won the 500 free for the second straight week and dropped eight seconds down to 6:33.78. Grandview's Jedida Alvarez was tops in the 100 fly.
The CBBN will start its swim season next week.
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
At Lions Pool
Teams: Selah, Ellensburg, Grandview, Prosser, Zillah, Toppenish.
Top three times
200 medley relay: Selah (Ramos, Washabaugh, Vick, Young) 2:04.21, Ellensburg 2:22.65, Prosser 2:28.88.
200 free: Robin Willey (S) 2:29.44, Ellianna Fredrickson (E) 2:31.08, Grace Bestebreur (P) 2:39.20.
200 IM: Katie Ramos (S) 2:26.22, Arianna Sanchez (G) 2:46.21, Elise Ozanich (S) 2:49.59,
50 free: Izzy Vick (S) 26.70, Baylee Manjarrez (Z) 29.06, Melissa Zuniga (T) 29.19.
100 fly: Jedida Alvarez (G) 1:14.97, Melissa Zuniga (T) 1:16.15, Emily Holt (E) 1:17.87.
100 free: Izzy Vick (S) 59.87, Gabi Young (S) 1:04.46, Baylee Manjarrez (Z) 1:07.00.
500 free: Emily Holt (E) 6:33.78, Elise Ozanich (S) 6:48.53, Robin Willey (S) 6:50.89.
200 free relay: Selah (Ozanich, Newell, Strand, Willey) 2:03.72, Prosser 2:15.33, Grandview 2:28.21.
100 back: Katie Ramos (S) 1:06.34, Arianna Sanchez (G) 1:17.15, Ila Child (E) 1:18.58.
100 breast: Gabi Young (S) 1:20.84, Kyli Washabaugh (S) 1:21.51, Jedida Alvarez (G) 1:23.45.
400 free relay: Selah (Ramos, Willey, Young, Vick) 4:19.28, Ellensburg 4:36.51.
