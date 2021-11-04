It looks easier at the front of a cross country race. Those runners are strong, fast, well-trained and have the confidence to be there.
But to take the lead late, that's much harder than it looks.
And to ultimately win the race, that's never easy.
Ellensburg's Kate Laurent and Selah's Cooper Quigley are seniors who eye that rare prize on Saturday at the state championships in Pasco, where they have not run since they were the top sophomores in their respective Class 2A races two years ago.
They have assembled strong credentials over the last two months. Both have raced against many of the best runners in the Northwest and both have been unbeaten against 2A opposition. They have also, however, had many unchallenged competitions.
"Kate has been at the front of almost all the races she has run this year so she will prepare to run with company," said Ellensburg coach Jeff Hashimoto, whose 2019 girls team swept the day with Leah Holmgren winning the individual title while the Bulldogs claimed the program's first team title. "She has thought about what her strengths are and how to use them during the race."
Laurent had an up-close view two years ago, running side-by-side with Holmgren — now at the University of Idaho — for nearly half the race before placing fourth in 18:38 on the 5,000-meter layout. Though she has not faced them this season, her two primary challengers figure to be Anacortes junior Jessica Frydenlund and East Valley-Spokane sophomore Logan Hofstee.
At the Hole in the Wall Invitational in Arlington last month, Laurent set a school record with a 17:31 5K for seventh in the elite race while Frydenlund won a separate race in 17:48. Frydenlund was the 'virtual' 2A state champion last spring, running a 18:25 5K on the track.
All three handled their district races in dominant fashion, Frydenlund and Hofstee winning by just over a minute and Laurent by nearly two minutes.
"Kate is going to have a tough race and will have to run really well," Hashimoto noted. "My advice is to focus on herself and what she can control. There is no point wasting energy worrying about what you can't control."
Like being one of the favorites and running the race of your life, but still not winning. Anything can happen on the pathways of Sun Willows Golf Course, and Hashimoto has become intimately aware of that over his 18 seasons at Ellensburg.
Quigley has proven he not only has the strength for this distance but the track speed to help settle any disputes near the finish line. With the state's top Class 2A 5K time by 25 seconds, the Arizona commit is in good position to become the Valley's first boys state champion in 13 years.
But that notion of anything can happen ...
"He's put in the hard work and now just needs to trust his training and leave it all out on the course," said Selah boys coach Shane Polley, who had a senior in 2019, Shea Mattson, just miss upsetting Pullman's two-time champion Eli Kabasenche by less than a second. Quigley was sixth in that race.
More notable than the races he won this season are the ones he didn't. Quigley ran 5Ks of 15:06 and 15:10 at two big westside meets and went head-to-head with Kamiakin's Isaac Teeples at Apple Ridge on Sept. 18 and would've destroyed the three-mile course record with his 14:37 had not the 2019 state champion run 14:26.
"I'm telling him to run his race," Polley added. "He knows what he needs to do. He needs to race smart, race strong, and go for it."
Of benefit to both Laurent and Quigley is that they are by no means on an island. Ellensburg's girls and Selah's boys are ranked third and fourth, respectively, and in a quest for team trophies. The Bulldogs were exceptional at the CWAC district championships, scoring just 18 points with five of the first six finishers, and the Vikings got a solid 1-2 from Quigley and junior Eric Swedin.
The 2A girls toe the starting line Saturday at 11 a.m. followed by the 2A boys at 12:30 p.m.
