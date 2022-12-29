Ellensburg’s top two scorers answered the call whenever the Bulldogs needed it in another tough test Thursday at the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout.

Davis earned a No. 3 ranking in this week’s AP 4A poll and gave Ellensburg some problems early thanks to aggressive defense and 3-pointers from Esmeralda Galindo and Neveah Patterson. Foul trouble for Washington signee Olivia Anderson gave Ellensburg even more reason for concern.

But Jamison Philip kept the Bulldogs ahead for most of the first half while the Pirates faced significant foul trouble of their own. Anderson returned after halftime to turn in a dominant third quarter, giving Ellensburg the cushion it needed to win 58-48 and extend its winning streak to 34 games.

“It’s great to have that size and that energy that she brings,” Philip said. “It’s just great to have her and especially Alana (Marrs) in there together.”

At 6-foot-4, Marrs stands only two inches shorter than Anderson, good enough to provide an imposing presence in the paint while Anderson sat out the last 11:43 of the first half. Philip took over offensively, scoring 10 of her career-high 22 points in the second quarter after Davis’ Shaela Allen-Greggs knocked down two free throws to tie the score at 13.

Bulldogs coach Tim Ravet said foul trouble gave Philip some more favorable matchups on the offensive end. She took full advantage by consistently driving to the basket for easy layups or earning free throws.

“You just have to keep the energy up and keep wanting to get there,” Philip said. “The second that it clicks in my mind that I can’t then it’s over, so I have to keep that mentality that I can always get there.”

She acknowledged Ellensburg needed to make some adjustments to its aggressive style after a first half that featured a combined 24 turnovers and 23 fouls for both teams. Davis turned all those whistles into a notable offensive boost by making 20 of 22 free throws.

The Bulldogs’ defense found a better balance in the third quarter, holding the Pirates to nine points while stretching their lead out to 13. Anderson led the way with three blocks and six rebounds while avoiding any fouls, effectively closing off the paint for the much smaller Davis players.

Ravet said halfcourt set plays put Anderson in position to go one-on-one, and she capitalized to score nine of her 15 points in the third quarter. Philip added eight more points and said she could sense Ellensburg wearing down the Pirates on both sides of the court, something Ravet expects his energetic sophomore point guard and her teammates to do every game.

“She had a shoulder (injury) and then she got sick and then she missed three practices there,” Ravet said. “So she’s just started to get her basketball legs.”

Senior Rylee Leishman also played a key role on the defensive end, helping hold Davis’ leading scorer, Galindo to just 11 points. Allen-Greegs and Patterson also added 11 points each, but the Pirates never cut the deficit to less than seven points in the fourth quarter.

They fell to 7-1 after a hot start that included wins over Kamiakin (5-1) and Wapato (7-1), the No. 4 team in the latest 1A rankings. Davis will return to the SunDome Friday to face Zillah, who was unbeaten heading into Thursday’s game against Cashmere.

Ellensburg’s already picked up wins this season against six 4A teams, including last year’s fifth-place team, Eastlake. Ravet said his Bulldogs can expect another challenge Friday when they tip off against Cashmere, the No. 5 team in 1A.

Clearly it would take a special effort to upset Ellensburg at the Sundome, where the Bulldogs rolled to a state title last season and Philip said they felt comfortable again on Thursday. They’re slowly making their way back to full strength after some early season sickness and injuries, giving Ravet reason to believe the best is yet to come.

“We’re just putting pieces together every day to try to make it work,” Ravet said. “Hopefully we can get really playing where we feel like it’s a constant grind and not kind of choppy.”

ELLENSBURG — Jamison Philip 22, Olivia Anderson 17, Q. Rogel 5, Leishman 2, Ravet 6, Marrs 4, L. Rogel 2, Moffat 0. 23-57 10-17 58.

DAVIS — Esmeralda Galindo 11, Shaela Allen-Greggs 11, Neveah Patterson 11, Esquivel 2, Johnson 8, Rodriguez 3, Campbell 2, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Hohner 0. 12-42 20-22 48.

Ellensburg=13=15=17=13=—=58

Davis=8=15=9=16=—=48

3-point goals: Ellensburg 2-12 (Ravet 2-5), Davis 4-11 (Patterson 2-6, Galindo 1-3, Rodriguez 1-1). Rebounds: Ellensburg 40 (Anderson 10, Q. Rogel 9), Davis 25 (Allen-Greggs 6). Turnovers: Ellensburg 20, Davis 16. Steals: Ellensburg 10, Davis 8. Fouls: Ellensburg 22, Davis 17. Fouled out — Anderson.