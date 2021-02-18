ELLENSBURG — Old rivals made up for some lost time Thursday night.
Bolstered by a pair of mid-match rallies and a quick start in the finale, Ellensburg outlasted Selah 22-25, 26-24, 26-24, 21-25, 15-12 to extend its CWAC win streak in league matches to 27 on the Bulldogs’ home court.
Ellensburg (2-0) rallied late to capture the second and third sets, then jumped ahead 4-1 in the fifth and final frame.
Sophomore Abby Harrell piled up 25 kills and added 12 digs and freshman Kacey Mayo and Allie Burton combined for 44 assists and 16 digs for the Bulldogs. Teammate Lydia Becker collected 13 kills and served out the third set with two of her three aces.
Addison Scott and Sydney Wells combined for 23 kills, 24 digs and 31 perfect passes to lead the Vikings (1-1). Wells was also 21-for-21 serving.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 25 kills, 12 digs; Alice Bennett 8 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks; Taylor Perez 29 digs, 4 aces; Lydia Becker 3 aces, 13 kills, 9 digs; Parker Lyyski 4 kills, 3 blocks; Kacey Mayo 26 assists, 8 digs; Allie Burton 18 assists, 8 digs.
Selah highlights: Addison Scott 3 aces, 19 perfect passes, 12 kills, 13 digs; Sydney Wells 2 aces, 12 pp, 11 kills, 11 digs, 21-21 serving; Ryenne Howell 5 kills, 2 digs; Sandra Hrle 1 ace, 3 blocks, 4 kills, 6 digs; Taylor Kieser 2 aces, 1 blocks, 5 kills, 11 digs, 17 assists; Madi Ditter 2 aces, 2 blocks, 4 kills, 6 digs, 26 assists; Jacey Scott 11 pp, 12 digs, 15-15 serving.
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 3, LA SALLE 0: At La Salle, Allison Uecker led Naches Valley with nine kills to complement eight digs, while Maddie Kime contributed 19 assists to help the Rangers sweep the Lightning, 25-18, 25-15, 25-15.
Naches Valley highlights: Allison Uecker 9 kills, 8 digs, 3 perfect passes; Emmie Meloy 5 kills, 7-8 serving, 2 blocks; Hope Saucedo 7 kills; Cassandra Barragan 5-5 serving, 11 pp, 17 digs; Maddie Kime 19 assists, 10-13 serving; Emma Stubner 9-10 serving, 4 aces; Payton Smith 19-20 serving, 5 digs, 3 pp.
GIRLS SOCCER
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 3, EAST VALLEY 2: At Ellensburg, Kaelynn Smith scored a goal in both halves and Dylan Philip added a goal and an assist to help Ellensburg (2-0) edge East Valley.
Grace Russell scored both goals for the Red Devils (0-1).
First half: 1, EV, Grace Russell, 4:00; 2, Ellensburg, Dylan Philip, 10:00; 3, Ellensburg, Kaelynn Smith, 25:00.
Second half: 4, Ellensburg, Smith (Philip), 44:00; 5, EV, Grace Russell (PK), 57:00.
Saves: Mackenzie Mellick (EV) 6; Vivianne Wright (Ell) 6.