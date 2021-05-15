ELLENSBURG — A strong start and an even better finish carried Prosser to a 51-40 win over previously unbeaten Ellensburg on Saturday.
The Mustangs outscored the Bulldogs 8-1 in the first quarter and Halle Wright scored 13 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to erase a one-point deficit. Prosser's bus left at 7 a.m. for an 11:30 a.m. start after a win at Grandview Friday night, when Ellensburg had a bye.
Dylan Philip scored nine points to lead the Bulldogs, who played without starters Rylee Leishman and Olivia Anderson. Ellensburg will host Selah on Tuesday and Prosser can rest until next Friday's game at East Valley.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 0, Bestebreur 3, Maljaars 6, Cortes 5, Blair 2, Taylor 8, Harris 6, Halle Wright 21.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 7, Philip 9, Rogel 2, Kennedy-Colson 3, Whitney 5, Blume 6, Hartrick 8.
Prosser=8=8=10=25=—51
Ellensburg=1=14=12=13=—=40
---
GRANDVIEW 56, SELAH 38: At Selah, Jazmine Richey scored 17 points to lead the Greyhounds, who opened the game on a 17-0 run. Grandview will host East Valley and Selah will travel to Ellensburg on Tuesday.
GRANDVIEW — Cardenas 0, Cat Castro 10, Natalee Trevino 15, Medina 4, Jazmine Richey 17, Castilleja 0, Black 2, Prieto 2, Copeland 4, Yanetsko 2.
SELAH — Ruark 4, Hall 2, Wangler 2, Tamblyn 0, Pendleton 8, Horton 6, Wells 8, Lakey 2, Carpenter 6.
Grandview=17=10=21=8=—=56
Selah=4=13=4=17=—=38
Highlights: Sydney Wells (S) 12 rebs, 3 blks.
---
SCAC
LA SALLE 63, TOPPENISH 44: At Toppenish, Trista Hull scored 24 points to surpass 1,000 for her career and added 23 rebounds and six blocks to lead the Lightning, which was missing three starters. La Salle will host Kiona-Benton and Toppenish will travel to Zillah on Tuesday.
LA SALLE — Fuller 2, Sigler 3, Leah Ashby 11, Trista Hull 24, Roberts 7, Standley 5, Price 3, Gallegos 8.
TOPPENISH — Meninick 4, Neveah Zuniga 12, Hice 6, Peters 6, Sanchez 6, Johnson 3, McCord 5, Whalawitsa 2.
La Salle=16=14=17=16=—=63
Toppenish=6=15=11=12=—=44
Highlights: Hull 23 rebs, 6 blks.
---
ZILLAH 71, NACHES VALLEY 47: At Zillah, KK Bass scored a career-high 23 points for the Leopards and Naches Valley senior Allison Uecker scored 12 points to surpass 1,000 in her career. Zillah will host Toppenish while Naches Valley hosts Connell on Tuesday.
NACHES VALLEY — St. Martin 0, Yates 0, Taylor Dunbar 18, Allison Uecker 12 (1,000), Hahn-Landis 6, M. Kime 0, Galvaz 0, Audrey Kime 10, Hargrove 0, Christopherson 1.
ZILLAH — Hicks 5, Hollie Ziegler 15, Esquivel 2, Garza 9, Nishi 4, Oliver 4, Ramos 0, Wallace 9, KK Bass 23, Flood 0.
Naches Valley=19=9=13=6=—=47
Zillah=15=20=13=23=—=71
Highlights: Mia Hicks 8 rebs; Wallace 7 rebs; Bass 6 rebs; Ramos 5 assts.
---
ZILLAH 54, COLLEGE PLACE 38: At College Place, KK Bass scored 17 points and Maddie Wallace just missed a double-double with 10 points and 9 rebounds for the Leopards Friday night.
ZILLAH — Ziegler 5, Esquivel 0, Garza 6, Nishi 4, Flood 0, Iliana Ramos 12, Maddie Wallace 10, KK Bass 17.
COLLEGE PLACE — Madilyn Neil 14, Hill 2, Christiansen 0, Thompson 0, Weaver 2, Megan Foertsh 10, Sumitrah Leazull 10, Long 0, Casa 0, Compa 0.
Zillah=25=5=14=10=—=54
College Place=12=6=11=7=—=38
Highlights: Hollie Ziegler 4 stls; Maddie Wallace 9 rebs; Bass 5 rebs, 4 stls.
---
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 75, WAPATO 35: At East Valley, Ashlynn Sylve nearly recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals while her sister, Brooklynn, added 13 points for the Red Devils.
WAPATO — Cordova 3, Norris 6, Hamilton 2, Estrada 6, Morales 4, Garza 0, Espinoza 6, Grunlose 3, Colin 4, Meninick 1.
EAST VALLEY — Johnson 2, Goodell 0, Brooklynn Sylve 13, Trujillo 2, Wright 4, Karina Hibbitt 13, Bryana Barry 12, Arenas 9, Gordon 3, Ashlynn Sylve 17. East Valley will travel to Grandview and Wapato will host College Place on Tuesday.
Wapato=15=7=5=8=—=35
East Valley=17=26=22=10=—=75
Highlights: A. Sylve (EV) 10 rebs, 8 assts, 5 stls.
---
GOLDENDALE 60, KITTITAS 23: At Kittitas, Payton Sheridan scored 24 points for Goldendale and Brooke Ravet paced Kittitas with 11.
GOLDENDALE — T. Beam 5, Gilliam 5, Bland 4, Hanning 0, Siglin 0, Payton Sheridan 24, Leslie Smith 11, Bomberger 0, Heibert 7, Dahl 4, Blain 0.
KITTITAS — Nevius 0, Harris 2, Brooke Ravet 11, Rose 1, Faubion 0, Bare 1, Nash 0, Huber 2, Boguslawski 0, Federwisch 0, Wilson 0, Nunley 6, Asbury 0.
Goldendale=12=12=15=21=—=60
Kittitas=6=5=6=6=—=23
---
BOYS
CWAC
PROSSER 82, ELLENSBURG 73: At Ellensburg, Brock Weinmann scored a game-high 22 points to help the Mustangs recover from a slow start and pick up a road win without the school's all-time leading scorer, Haden Hicks. Prosser travels to East Valley next Friday and Ellensburg will host Selah Tuesday.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 13, Kolbe Phillips 14, Swift 5, Rivera 4, Inions 3, McClure 4, Griffiths 2, Hultburg 0, Brock Weinmann 22, AJ Gonzalez 15.
ELLENSBURG — Fletcher Conaway 12, Cade Gibson 23, Noah Nealey 12, Darius Andaya 13, Mayo 0, JT Fenz 11, E. Fenz 2.
Prosser=6=18=29=29=—=82
Ellensburg=20=12=20=21=—=73
---
SELAH 68, GRANDVIEW 57: At Selah, Noah Pepper scored 29 points to go with 17 rebounds and seven assists to lead the unbeaten Vikings (5-0). They'll play at Ellensburg while Grandview hosts East Valley on Tuesday.
GRANDVIEW — Nicky Gutierrez 23, Castilleja 6, N. Medina 6, F. Medina 4, A. Garza 2, J. Garza 5, Rodriguez 6, Dorsett 2, Sanchez 3.
SELAH — Garza 9, Smith 5, N. Zambito 0, Quincy 2, Jack Kuhn 11, Durand 8, J. Zambito 4, Noah Pepper 29, Giles 0.
Grandview=6=17=12=22=—=57
Selah=11=17=23=17=—=68
Highlights: Pepper (S) 17 rebs, 7 assts; John Zambito (S) 6 assts; Jace Durand (S) 4 assts.
---
SCAC
TOPPENISH 75, LA SALLE 44: At Toppenish, Jason Grant scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead five Wildcats in double figures. Toppenish will travel to Zillah for a clash of unbeatens and La Salle will host Kiona-Benton on Tuesday.
LA SALLE — Garza 4, Sy Sevigny 10, O'Conner 6, Zamora 2, McCart 3, Judd 0, Cobar 6, Sanchez 13.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Riley Mesplie 10, Josh Perez 11, Michael Martinez 13, Jason Grant 18, Shane Rivera 15, Larios 4, Christopher Marquez 4, Christian Marquez 0.
La Salle=13=20=11=13=—=44
Toppenish=21=20=19=15=—=75
Highlights: Perez 4 rebs, 4 stls; Mesplie 6 assts, 4 stls; Grant 6 rebs, 3 assts, 4 stls; Rivera 4 rebs, 4 assts; Christian Marquez 4 rebs; Adam Myers 3 assts.
---
ZILLAH 78, NACHES VALLEY 63: At Zillah, Clay Delp scored 27 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out 8 assists for the Leopards as they pulled away in the third quarter to stay unbeaten. Zillah will host Toppenish and Naches Valley will host Connell on Tuesday.
NACHES VALLEY — Robles 0, Abrams 5, Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson 15, Gooler 0, Hires 0, Domenick Saddedin 21, Goethle 2, De. Sadeddin 7, Nedrow 2, Benge 4, Osborn 7.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 27, Garza 0, Avila 0, Favilla 2, Medrano 6, Torres 0, Ashton Waldman 13, Teegan Waldman 16, John 0, Luke Navarre 14, Juarez 0.
Naches Valley=17=20=10=16=—=63
Zillah=21=19=21=17=—=78
Highlights: Delp (Z) 16 rebs, 8 assts.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 58, DESALES 51: At Walla Walla, Justice Hart scored 26 points, Mylo Jones scored 23, and both grabbed six rebounds for the Eagles on Friday night.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Mylo Jones 23, Justice Hart 26, Wahsise 3, Bueno 2, Mahle 2, Dawes 2, Lewis 0, Visaya 0, Spedeis 0.
DESALES — Jack Lesko 10, Koy Fruci 17, Andrew Lyfono 11, Doehan 2, Worden 7, Scott 2.
Yakama Tribal=11=9=15=23=—=58
DeSales=7=15=10=17=—=51
YT highlights: Jones 6 assts, 6 rebs, 4 stls; Hart 6 rebs, 3 stls.
---
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 56, WAPATO 54: At East Valley, Kaleb Thorson scored 14 points and the Red Devils held off a late comeback for their first win of the season. East Valley will travel to Grandview and Wapato will host College Place on Tuesday.
WAPATO — Lee 0, Walsey 0, Ruiz 3, Mathew Alvarado 12, Hinojosa 4, Tadena 2, Goudy 0, Braden Richardson 16, Bill 9, Dollente 2, McConville 6.
EAST VALLEY — Teegan Hooper 10, Johnson 9, Miller 6, Field 4, Calhoun 4, Uriostegui 0, Kaleb Thorson 14, Ka. Taylor 0, Rosales 0, Locke 9.
Wapato=13=17=6=18=—=54
East Valley=7=20=15=14=—=56
---
KITTITAS 62, GOLDENDALE 52: At Kittitas, Conner Coles scored 22 points and made six of the Coyotes' eight 3-pointers. Coles netted three of his triples to spark Kittitas' 22-point third quarter.
GOLDENDALE — Wells 5, Lee 2, Caleb Smith 20, McKune 8, Peters 5, Blain 2, B. Bischoff 2, S, Bischoff 4, Bomberger 4.
KITTITAS — Vandorn 0, Conner Coles 22, Rosbach 8, Varnum 0, Towner 4, Blake Catlin 12, Luke Hayden 16.
Goldendale=16=9=10=17=—=52
Kittitas=14=17=22=9=—=62
Highlights: Coles (K) 6 3p.