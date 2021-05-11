The Central Washington volleyball team is adding a new player with a quite familiar name.
Tia Andaya, a three-time CWAC player of the year at Ellensburg, is transferring from Gonzaga to play for the Wildcats and and coach Mario Andaya, her father.
The younger Andaya is coming off a sophomore season with the Zags in which she started all 18 matches and finished second in the West Coast Conference with 699 assists en route to earning all-WCC honorable mention honors. She ranked fifth in the conference with 9.58 assists per set, and was third on the team in digs (169) and blocks (37).
"Tia is a versatile player with good experience and a ton of athleticism," Mario Andaya said in a release from CWU. "Tia has gained valuable time as a setter the last two seasons in the West Coast Conference, and she also can attack for us on the pins. We are excited to add her to our roster this fall."
In 42 career matches at Gonzaga, Andaya totaled 927 assists (6.5 assists-per-set) and 238 digs.
At Ellensburg, she was a two-time Class 2A all-state selection and helped the Bulldogs to a second-place finish as a freshman in 2015 and third as a senior in '18.
The Wildcats were 1-6 in the pandemic-shortened season that was moved from fall 2020 to this spring.
CWU had qualified for the NCAA Division II West Regional in the prior eight seasons before COVID-19 derailed the sports world.