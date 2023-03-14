The motivation to keep outworking everyone else can be traced all the way back to Ellensburg for this year’s Big Sky Conference most valuable player.
Steele Venters watched some his peers earn Division I scholarships, knowing he belonged at that level. Even after he carried the Bulldogs to a CWAC title as a senior, capped off by a 32-point performance in a 79-78 win over Selah, coaches denied Venters the league’s top individual honor.
A preferred walk-on spot with the promise of a scholarship after one to two years took Venters to Eastern Washington, where he would occasionally become unstoppable against the Big Sky champions as the scout team’s most versatile player during his redshirt freshman season. A year later, he played a small role but felt as though he should have been on the floor more often for another EWU championship team.
Eagles assistant coach David Riley agreed, so when he stepped into the head coaching job following the departure of Shantay Legans and several top players, Riley handed Venters the keys to the offense. That plus a long-awaited scholarship made Venters' decision to stay in Cheney an easy one.
It paid off immediately, as he took over to become the leading scorer and help Eastern finish fifth in 2022. This season, Venters took the Eagles into overdrive, leading them to another conference title and the nation’s longest winning streak before coaches voted him Big Sky MVP.
“I think obviously it’s a huge reward for myself,” Venters said. “But I think it just goes to show that when you’re on a winning team it helps you a lot.”
Even though Venters averages a team-best 15.3 points per game, Riley said the 6-foot-7 wing’s capable of putting up much bigger numbers. Fortunately for the Big Sky coach of the year, Venters understands the team’s better off when he’s sharing the basketball and occasionally deferring to others.
That happened more often this season, since opposing defenses put more focus on stopping last year's second-team All-Big Sky selection, with some going so far as to face guard him so he couldn’t touch the ball. It took time to adjust, and despite some big games he failed to reach double figures four times as Eastern lost seven of its first 11.
“He’s one of the most unselfish guys I’ve ever coached,” Riley said. “it was never about frustration that he wasn’t getting shots. It was frustration that we weren’t capitalizing.”
Historic run
Those frustrations disappeared following a 79-68 home win over UC Davis, a team led by its own former CWAC standout, Selah’s Elijah Pepper.
Venters scored only seven points on seven field goal attempts while battling some rare foul trouble that night. He put up at least 11 points in 16 of the next 17 games, all wins to tie the longest win streak in Big Sky history, marking the first time anyone had started the league schedule 16-0.
“We knew we were going to be good, it was just a matter of when,” Venters said. “We just had to figure it out and kind of let all of our egos go.”
He said much of that stemmed from just spending more time together eating dinner or playing video games, which created better improved accountability and communication. Venters also put an emphasis on becoming more vocal as a leader, a departure from his natural, quiet lead-by-example demeanor.
Defenses consistently collapsed on the dribble-drive from Venters and forward Angelo Allegri, a fellow first-team All-Big Sky selection. That left plenty of open shots for others and Eastern Washington took full advantage, finishing atop the conference by a wide margin with 80.2 points and 15.6 assists per game while shooting 51.8% from the field in 18 league games.
"It's just realizing that we needed each other," Riley said. "Obviously some of that looks like unselfishness, but really it just came down to understanding each other's strengths and really getting to know each other."
Venters' expanded offensive repertoire means he's most dangerous when attacking the rim, since teams often overplay the 3-point line against the veteran sharpshooter. He exploited those tendencies often, especially in a career-high 33-point performance vs. North Dakota State when he made 11 of 12 two-point attempts in a 78-70 win.
Tougher competition couldn't slow down Venters, who tallied 26 points and shot 5-of-11 from three at Texas Tech, a team that beat three top 15 Big 12 foes this season. He also scored at least 20 in five other games, most recently 21 in a stunning 81-80 upset loss to Northern Arizona in the Big Sky quarterfinals.
That shattered EWU's NCAA tournament dreams and gave the Eagles an automatic bid to the NIT, where they'll play at Washington State Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Venters said the team took a couple days off after the loss to NAU before refocusing for what they recognize could still be a valuable chance to compete and build for the future.
Continued growth
When Eastern Washington's season ends, Venters will face another tough decision.
The business management major expects to graduate this spring with two years of eligibility remaining after four seasons with the Eagles. He's not sure what's next, but no matter where he ends up playing next season, Venters can be expected to put in more work this offseason, especially on the defensive end.
He wants to improve his lateral quickness and Riley said he's seen progress, but the coach said Venters made some strides because "his IQ defensively skyrocketed this year." He also benefits from a 6-9 wingspan and a work ethic instilled in him by his father, Wade, who played at Columbia Basin and Central Washington before going pro overseas.
"Obviously my parents were super hard workers and I think it stems a lot from them," Venters said. "My dad has been a hooper, too, and he was always in the gym with me."
Wade would rebound in the early mornings or late evenings as Steele put up shots in Ellensburg, so he was ready for the extra workload of Division I basketball. Riley said ever since he met Venters as a sophomore in high school he'd had reason to feel overlooked and keep a chip on his shoulder, but Venters never lost confidence in his ability.
Strength training allowed the skinny, 170-pound Ellensburg senior to grow into a 195-pound force capable of posting up smaller opponents, and Venters said he's seen the biggest difference in his balance when he takes contact. Now he's just as likely to score on layups in traffic or powerful two-handed dunks as via his jump shot that features a difficult-to-block high release.
By the end of his first year as a starter, though, Riley said Venters looked tired and his body appeared worn down from playing a team-high 33.7 minutes per game. Venters said better nutritional advice and improved dietary habits like eating a healthy breakfast before morning workouts provided a huge boost for his MVP season.
More than anything else, he credits consistent work in the gym for his rise from redshirt freshman to the Big Sky's best player. He's eager to keep working and proving himself right, no matter what anyone else thinks.
