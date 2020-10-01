Ellensburg High teams postponed their cautious return to sports almost as soon as it began.
Local officials approved the Bulldogs’ plans to begin practice on Monday, in accordance with the WIAA’s special offseason coaching window scheduled for Sept. 28 through Nov. 30. But after just one practice, girls basketball coach Jeff Whitney said an increase in COVID-19 cases for Kittitas County forced teams to put plans on hold for at least a week.
A Facebook post on the Ellensburg Bulldogs athletics page from athletics director Cole Kanyer explained practices can’t be held for groups of more than five people with a coronavirus rate higher than 75 per 100,000 people every two weeks. Whitney said most of the recent increase could be traced to spread at Central Washington University.
Revised plans could offer an opportunity to practice with groups of five or less. Whitney’s hoping teams can slowly return to “some semblance of normal.”
The WIAA requires counties to be in Phase 3 to hold practices, so Yakima County remains sidelined in its modified Phase 1. But even in qualifying counties, districts are being extra cautious due to liability laws unique to Washington, former state attorney Rob McKenna said according to The Columbian of Vancouver.
“We're in the most extreme position when it comes to the issue of the liability of taxpayers for personal injury claims filed against state government and local government," McKenna said in an interview with the Eli Sports Network of Centralia this week. "That's because, like other states, we waived immunity in such suits called sovereign immunity. Unlike other states, we waived it completely. And a series of state supreme court decisions dating back to the 1970s has moved the goalposts farther out, making it easier to sue governments in our state to obtain recovery for injuries."
He said the state regularly paid out 10 times more a year than Idaho and six times more than Oregon in judgments against the state. McKenna believes those risks factor heavily into decisions to allow teams to return to practice.
"When you talk about COVID-19 and the potential liability for high school sports and for the school districts that run them, it's a real concern," McKenna said. "It's a real problem.”