Both of the CWAC’s runners of the year for the recently completed cross country season are headed to the Pac-12.
Ellensburg’s Kate Laurent, who broke the school record for 5,000 meters at 17:31 this fall, has committed to Oregon State University.
Selah’s Cooper Quigley, the Class 2A state champion, previously signed with Arizona.
During her senior season, Laurent broke the course record at Apple Ridge Run, became the first Valley runner to win the Sunfair Invitational girls title since 1994, won the CWAC district title by nearly two minutes and placed fourth at state.
Laurent had four career podium finishes at state, placing fourth twice and second in the virtual event last April.
Davis graduate Sandra Martinez competed for Oregon State and ranks sixth all-time in the 10,000 from her 2010 track season.
