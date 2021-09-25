Ellensburg senior Dylan Philip announced via Instagram she plans to play Division I basketball at Montana State.
The 5-foot-8 wing led the Bulldogs to a 9-2 record and a second straight CWAC title during last spring's shortened season. She's also earned first-team all-conference honors two straight years and helped Ellensburg go unbeaten in league play as a sophomore.
"I'm so excited for this season just cause it's the last hurrah," Philip said. "It definitely was a relief (to commit)."
Philip also scored a league-best 19 goals while leading the Bulldogs soccer team to an undefeated season, earning the Valley's player of the year honors. But she spent almost all of her offseason efforts on basketball, including AAU tournaments with the Northwest Blazers.
Montana State finished 17-7 last season, a year after winning a Big Sky record 19 conference games and reaching the tournament final before it was canceled due to COVID-19. Their longtime coach, Tricia Binford, briefly played in the WNBA and won Big Sky coach of the year twice.
"I love the coaching staff and just the environment there was so fun," said Philip, who plans to sign November 10. "I'm super excited. (Bozeman's) kind of like a bigger Ellensburg."
