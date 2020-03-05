YAKIMA, Wash. — A tough quarterfinal matchup gave Ellensburg a glimpse of what the future could look like with a young roster full of talented freshmen and sophomores.
Many of them provided some major contributions, particularly sophomore Kaelynn Smith and freshman Rylee Leishman. But the Bulldogs also got to see the value of experience from senior-laden Lynden, which proved too much to overcome in a 62-44 loss Thursday at the SunDome.
"We're kind of where they were three years ago with our team," Ellensburg coach Jeff Whitney said. "Still trying to figure that out playing a team like that."
Lynden coach Rob Adams also saw reminders of his players when they were younger in Ellensburg, which starts three sophomores and relies heavily on two freshman off the bench. The Lions, by contrast, started three of their six seniors alongside two juniors who lost in the quarterfinals each of the past two seasons.
The three seniors — Keylie Hershey, Ruby VanderHaak and Liv Tjoelker — all scored in double figures, led by VanderHaak's 18 points on 5 of 10 shooting from 3-point range. As a team, Lynden hit 12 of 22 from beyond the arc while stopping Ellensburg's recent streak of long range accuracy at the SunDome, including an incredible 10 for 14 performance in Wednesday's 73-52 win over Liberty.
"That was their defense because they were right there," Whitney said. "Brinley (Hagemeier) couldn't get a shot off really, and Dylan (Philip) couldn't, and even Rylee, who's got a pretty quick release."
Lynden's Anna VanderYacht played a key role in completely shutting down Hagemeier, the Bulldogs senior who put up 19 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists against Liberty. Junior forward Kami Hartrick struggled to find any space to catch the ball, let alone shoot, against Lynden's strong inside lineup that refers to itself as "The Five Horses."
Ellensburg's freshmen and sophomores did their best to pick up the slack offensively, scoring 41 of the Bulldogs' 44 points. Freshman guard Rylee Leishman led the way by making 9 of 10 free throws on her way to 13 points, all of which came in the first half after Dylan Philip went to the bench with two fouls.
"I thought Rylee came out and just took it to them," Whitney said. "I thought they struggled with her. She was able to get around that corner."
Another sophomore, Kaelynn Smith, also found some success creating her own shot off the dribble. Whitney said the 5-foot-9 guard played hard on both ends to finish with 11 points and two assists.
Philip played through a fever Whitney said was as high as 102 degrees and still showed plenty of energy, producing nine points and three steals. She earned first team All-CWAC honors this season and led the Bulldogs in scoring with nearly 16 points per game.
Perhaps Ellensburg's most promising freshman, Olivia Anderson, struggled to establish position inside a day after scoring 17 points off the bench. Lynden often kept two defenders near the 6-foot-4 forward when she ventured into the paint, although she still managed to drive in and convert a layup in the second half.
"She's got to work on getting stronger, which she's gonna do, because the two girls she was playing were extremely strong," Whitney said.
Even 5-foot-5 freshman Aucklynn Ness hit a late 3-pointer, although it wasn't nearly enough to offset Lynden's 12 threes in 22 attempts. Whitney's hopeful his team will continue to grow with age and experience, noting despite the setback they're eager to play a loser-out game against Port Angeles Friday morning for a chance to earn a trophy on Saturday.
Adams said his team learned a lot from last season's quarterfinal loss to East Valley, and even during halftime Hershey reminded her teammates to keep going and finish strong to avoid a similar result. Perhaps Ellensburg will one day look back and use this experience to fulfill its obvious potential at future state tournaments.
"They're gonna be fun to watch," Adams said. "They're going to be very, very hard to deal with for the next couple years. There's no doubt."