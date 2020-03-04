YAKIMA, Wash. — Any teams struggling to shoot from outside in the massive SunDome might want to try and learn a thing or two from Ellensburg.
The Bulldogs rode a wave of 3-pointers to a district title rout, and they appeared to still be quite comfortable in Wednesday’s dominant 73-50 win over Liberty. Dylan Philip hit 4 of 4 from beyond the arc and Brinley Hagemeier converted 3 of 5 for Ellensburg, which made 10 of 14 to put the Patriots away early and set up a quarterfinal showdown with No. 1 seed Lynden.
“We feel like we shoot pretty well here, so it’s just kind of nice to play here,” Hagemeier said. “It kind of feels like our home court, almost.”
Plenty of Ellensburg fans made the trip south and made plenty of noise, along with the Bulldogs’ band. Coach Jeff Whitney said it can be daunting for some teams to play in the SunDome, so his team’s past success and even some practice gym on the court definitely makes them more comfortable.
Liberty players stepped on the SunDome floor for the first time and quickly became the victims of Ellensburg’s determination and hot shooting. Three different Bulldogs hit 3-pointers as they raced out to a 13-0 lead and that ballooned to 19-1 before the Patriots finally made their first field goal.
Two quick fouls on Kami Hartrick brought in 6-foot-3 freshman Olivia Anderson, who scored 11 of her 17 points in the first six minutes. Hagemeier said she told Anderson to look for the ball against an opponent with no players taller than 5-9, and Anderson took full advantage while also contributing in transition and on the perimeter.
“It’s been so awesome getting to play with her,” Hagemeier said. “Super understanding, super coachable, competitor, wants to win.”
Perhaps Whitney’s lone criticism for Anderson was how she allowed Hagemeier, the team’s point guard and unquestioned senior leader, to grab 13 rebounds compared to Anderson’s two. Hagemeier finished one assist shy of a triple-double with 19 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists while playing a team high 28 minutes.
She scored 15 in Ellensburg’s regional game last Saturday, the Bulldogs’s first loss of the season. Hagemeier said the Bulldogs wanted to show everyone that poor shooting performance was just a fluke against a long, aggressive W.F. West defense.
“I know we lost but I think it was good for us coming into the state tournament because we were flying high after winning league, winning districts,” Hagemeier said. “So seeing that level of competition before we got here was a blessing.”
Philip came on strong in the second half, when she hit all four of her 3-point attempts for 12 of her 15 points to complement seven rebounds. Five different Ellensburg players hit 3-pointers and the Bulldogs shot 50 percent from the field as a team to come within two points of their season high.
At the other end they focused on forcing Liberty’s leading scorer, Devynn Warns, into difficult shots. Even though the junior wound up surpassing her season average with 19 points, she shot just 5 of 19 from the field while committing three turnovers.
“We just said that we wanted to have somebody designated to at least meet her in the paint with two people,” Whitney said. “She’s a good player.”
Ellensburg’s depth proved helpful in maintaining an uptempo game and keeping the pressure on Liberty, which Whitney expects to benefit the Bulldogs when they meet No. 1 Lynden on Thursday at 10:30. The 23-1 Lions will bring an eight-game winning streak into the quarterfinal matchup.
“It’s just sooner than later and I think (the players are) excited about getting to play them,” Whitney said. “We’ve been 1-2 all year long and so now we’ll get it figured out.”