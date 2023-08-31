When the state football playoffs began 50 years ago, there was one high school program that had every right to curse and lament the timing of it.
It was, without doubt, Ellensburg.
How could there finally be playoffs in 1973, a year after the Bulldogs were undefeated, won by an average of 33 points, and sent a generational talent to Notre Dame?
Making the frustration more acute was that Ellensburg was also unbeaten in 1970, and in both ’70 and ’72 coach Blaine ‘Shorty’ Bennett’s program was crowned the Class AA champion in the Associated Press state poll.
But with polls came highly debatable rankings and unavoidably biased comparisons when lacking head-to-head opportunities. While Ellensburg’s ’72 crew was loaded and led by three-time state sprint champion Dan Kelleher, there were three other AA teams without a loss that season and Curtis was No. 1 in the state’s other poll compiled by United Press International.
Here came the first chance to prove it on the field and crown an undisputed champion. But most of the key parts to a dominant 9-0 season had just departed.
How could that not sting?
It wasn’t only the graduation of Kelleher and loss of his dazzling all-state skills at running back. The Bulldogs had 19 seniors on the 1972 team, including six all-league standouts and the team’s second-leading scorer.
In the first three years of the decade, it seemed that Bennett and the Bulldogs had two prime candidates to play in a championship game – both of the rare caliber to win it all – but the lights were not yet on in November for either one.
What a cruel thing, 1973.
Or was it?
Not so regular season
When the 1973 season began, it was determined that the Mid-Valley League would get two berths in the new eight-team AA state playoffs.
MVL coaches picked Ellensburg to finish third.
Few could imagine, least of all Bennett, that the Bulldogs were being disrespected in any way. Ground-pounding Sunnyside and Dan Doornink-led Wapato were expected to set the pace, and Ellensburg simply appeared to have too many holes to fill for another run at the league title.
What Bennett did have to build around was a big arm and a big name.
Jeff Hammermeister, who pitched a Valley-best 19 touchdowns as a junior, was back and he had some weapons eager to be featured. In an era when Wing-Ts and Wishbones dominated the playbook, Bennett, in his seventh season at EHS, was ready to take an offense up top.
And that was obvious on opening night.
At home against MVL newcomer Hanford, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Hammermeister threw for three scores, booted three PATs and the new crew cruised to a 27-0 win.
Bennett was impressed and went so far as to say afterward, “We looked good. We’re going to beat some people this season.”
But even with his star quarterback, he recognized the key to the whole thing. “Defensively the kids were quick off the ball and throughout the season that’s what it will take because we’re going to be smaller than anyone we meet this year.”
That’s where the big name came in.
Tom Kelleher, Dan’s younger brother, was entering his third season as the starting center and as a senior he emerged in the middle of a linebacking trio that was quick and nasty in Bennett’s 4-3 scheme. The front four may have been undersized, averaging a bit over 170 pounds, but speed was everywhere.
While it was difficult to gauge much from beating Hanford, Week 2 answered all the questions when Ellensburg earned a gritty 12-6 victory at Sunnyside, the heavy league favorite and league champions in 1971.
Uh oh, not so fast on Ellensburg’s regression.
And while Hammermeister and his boys put on their aerial show and the ground game was a solid complement, it was the defense that created and carried the team’s identity.
By the time the Bulldogs hosted Wapato in their MVL finale, the crew nicknamed ‘Thunderbolt’ hadn’t allowed a point in October and had blanked six of eight opponents. With Doornink and the playmaking Wolves hoping to create a three-way tie for the league championship, Ellensburg settled things neatly and claimed the title for itself with a 41-22 triumph.
It was another 9-0 season for the ‘Dogs.
But this time, they were not done.
The path went through Yakima
Washington had four classifications at this time and for the inaugural AA playoffs five of the eight qualifiers were 9-0. Only two survived the all-or-nothing quarterfinals.
Playing at Zaepfel Stadium, Ellensburg faced Omak, which was playing its first season up at the AA level but came in with a 27-game win streak. On a sloppy field that started with a layer of snow, the Pioneers were up to the challenge, leading 6-0 at halftime and staying even at 14-14 in the fourth quarter.
But with balance on the ground and in the air, along with the help of Kelleher’s two interceptions, the Bulldogs finally quelled the threat and pulled away to win 28-14.
Well disciplined as always, Bennett’s savvy group was not flagged for a single penalty.
Moving on, the good news was that Ellensburg would stay close to home and return to Yakima for its semifinal. The tough news – here comes archrival Sunnyside again after the Grizzlies outlasted Pullman 8-6 on WSU’s field.
Bennett expected an all-out war and certainly got one as the bigger, hard-hitting Grizzlies ran for 223 yards and produced 19 first downs while holding Ellensburg to nine. In the second half, Sunnyside ran 43 plays, the Bulldogs 16.
What’s more, Hammermeister completed only four passes.
And yet the only numbers that mattered were on the scoreboard, and Ellensburg’s 20-12 halftime lead, to many quite miraculous, held up to the end.
That’s because Thunderbolt, somehow fending off its fatigue, gave Sunnyside most of the field but not the end zone. The Grizzlies drove to the doorstep on three drives in the second half but came up empty each time. The dramatic finish saw Sunnyside march 82 yards to set-up a first-and-goal on the 10 with 30 seconds left.
Four incomplete passes later, Ellensburg was 11-0.
And headed to Seattle for a shot at the big prize.
When it rains, it soars
Given that the otherwise clutch defense had yielded 350 rushing yards in two playoff games, Ellensburg’s title matchup seemed far from ideal.
Stanwood, also 11-0 and coached by future Hall of Famer Terry Ennis, ground up defenses and the clock with its methodical option offense. The Spartans, like Sunnyside, were also big and sturdy on the other side, having completely shut down Curtis – one of the five 9-0 entries – 17-0 before turning back Central Kitsap 11-6 in the semifinals.
Matters appeared even less ideal when a cold, drenching rain greeted the combatants on the artificial turf at Highline Stadium in Burien on Nov. 23. The game started at 7:30 p.m. and the rain never relented.
But neither did Ellensburg’s defense.
From start to finish.
After a scoreless first half in the slip and slide, Hammermeister shook off a pair of early interceptions and found his rhythm, hitting Scott Carpenter and Scott Greenwood for touchdowns that were the difference in a 13-0 victory. Despite the conditions, he was in elite form, completing 13 of 22 passes for 209 yards. In two seasons as the starter, the Oregon State commit was never beaten, amassing 3,195 yards, 44 touchdowns and a 21-0 record.
“He was just exceptional,” praised Ennis, who went on to coach for 36 years with 287 wins and state titles at Cascade and Archbishop Murphy. “It’s pretty hard to think there’s a better quarterback on any high school team around.”
But the big story here was Thunderbolt.
Stanwood’s final numbers: 28 yards rushing, 35 yards passing and four first downs – all of which came in the fourth quarter. The only two pass completions came in the final 16 seconds.
Linebackers Jeff Evans, Chuck Ogden and Kelleher drew in tight to read the option plays and fill the gaps, holding Stanwood’s vaunted backfield to less than two yards a carry, and Dave Carr came off the edge for his 26th sack of the season.
Thunderbolt closed out three postseason games with eight shutout quarters, allowing only one score in the second half, and the championship shutout wasn’t matched in AA for 16 years.
Time for a parade
That’s what the Bulldogs got in the early hours the next day back home.
It was easy to call them overachievers, given expectations, but Bennett’s program was at the apex of one of the Valley’s best gridiron runs ever, having left Highline Stadium with a 22-game win streak and a 38-2 record over four seasons.
The Washington Sportswriters Association agreed with Ennis’ assessment of Hammermeister, voting him the state’s overall offensive MVP. Kelleher earned all-state honors for all classes at center.
Beyond the headliners, these were kids who knew how to win.
“Since 1970 we’ve established a real tradition. We’ve had great momentum,” cited Bennett, who after the 1974 season moved on to Walla Walla and later coached for his son, Blaine, at Central Washington. “Overall, we just didn’t make mistakes this year. There was complete dedication to the team by all the guys. It was an outstanding year.”
From bad timing to perfect timing, in the flash of a thunderbolt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.