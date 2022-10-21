Finding big plays on offense proved to be difficult in a rain-soaked, turnover-filled game Friday night at East Valley.
But every time Ellensburg came up with something, Darius Andaya played a role. The junior wide receiver did a little bit of everything when the Bulldogs had the ball, and on defense, Ellensburg coach Jeff Zenisek said the safety played a vital role limiting the Red Devils’ dangerous passing attack.
“He makes all our calls and does everything,” Zenisek said. “You can see him pointing and pointing and doing that. He’s our guy.”
The defense intercepted two passes and became the first team to hold East Valley under 10 points all season. Meanwhile, Andaya scored the Bulldogs’ lone touchdown and his reception set up backup kicker Jordan Vargas Valle’s game-winning field goal to give Ellensburg a 10-7 win.
Andaya used his speed on several successful jet sweeps and also ran out of the Wildcat multiple times on his way to 59 yards on 21 carries. Those numbers don’t quite tell the story of his effectiveness, since he lost nine yards late in the game when a bad snap forced him to leap high to knock the ball down before falling on it.
“That was terrifying,” said Andaya, who credited his outside offensive lineman for helping him repeatedly beat Ellensburg’s defense to the edge, allowing him to cut upfield for big chunks of yardage.
He could sense East Valley’s defense starting to wear down towards the end of the game as the Bulldogs racked up almost 150 yards on the ground. Zenisek acknowledged the rain gave Ellensburg an advantage, since it prefers to run the ball and East Valley possesses a superior passing attack.
Quarterback Joe Bugni became more or less another running back, rushing a team-high 19 times for 66 yards. Just holding onto the ball became a crucial challenge in a game featuring three lost fumbles, including one by Bugni after East Valley ran an interception back nearly 50 yards.
He completed just five passes and four of them went to Andaya. By far the most important one came in the fourth quarter, when Bugni rolled out to his right and found Andaya for a 39-yard gain.
Penalties stalled the drive and left Ellensburg facing a 4th and goal from the 7, leaving Zenisek with a tough choice just one possession after East Valley’s field goal team failed to handle the snap on a 31-yard attempt. With starting kicker Jesse Munguia sidelined by a concussion, Vargas Valle drilled the kick through the uprights with plenty of room to spare.
The Bulldogs defense kept East Valley from getting another first down on its last three possessions, ending a three-game losing streak. Allan Sires caught six passes for 78 yards to lead the Red Devils and a blocked punt set up a short field for Gurtler’s lone touchdown pass, a 14-yard catch by Alex Juarez.
Ephrata’s overtime win over Prosser means those two teams are in a four-way tie with Ellensburg and East Valley for second place heading into the final week of the regular season. The CWAC’s No. 2 team will travel to play the Greater Spokane League’s No. 2 team for a state playoff berth in two weeks and a wide variety of tiebreaker scenarios means any team could win and earn the spot outright, get left out, or end up playing a three-way Kansas City tiebreaker.
First-place Othello awaits the Red Devils in a tough road test against the only team unbeaten in league play and Prosser’s set to host Selah. The Bulldogs will welcome Ephrata for Senior Night in Ellensburg, an opportunity Andaya said his team won’t take lightly.
“We’ve just got to play tough,” Andaya said. “If there’s a chance to go to the playoffs, we all want that more than anything, especially for my seniors.”
Ellensburg 0 7 0 3 — 10
East Valley 0 0 7 0 — 7
Ell — Darius Andaya 6 run (Jordan Vargas Valle)
EV — Alex Juarez 14 pass from Garin Gurtler (Carson Knautz kick)
Ell — FG Vargas Valle 24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ellensburg, Joe Bugni 19-66, Andaya 11-59, Tate Taylor 8-21, Adam Singer 1-(minus-2). East Valley, JJ Dobie 7-33, Christian Flores 10-17, Garin Gurtler 2-(minus-14), TEAM 1-(minus-16).
PASSING — Ellensburg, Joe Bugni 5-13-2-62. East Valley, Gurtler 15-24-2-122.
RECEIVING — Ellensburg, Andaya 4-57, Josh Boast 1-5. East Valley, Allan Sires 6-78, Alex Juarez 6-32, Reagan Miller 1-5, Knautz 1-4, Dobie 1-3.
