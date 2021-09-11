ELLENSBURG — Ricardo Acevedo found the turf at Andreotti Field very much to his liking on Saturday.
And the end zone.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior running back carried the ball 19 times, gained 194 yards and three touchdowns to power Davis to a 28-6 victory over Ellensburg in a nonleague game that was moved from Zaepfel Stadium to Ellensburg because of Friday's poor air quality.
After a scoreless opening quarter, Acevedo scored on runs of 4 and 29 yards as the Pirates took a 14-0 lead into the break.
Deacon Strom then blocked a punt and returned it 13 yards for a touchdown that put Davis up 21-0 with 5:45 left in the third quarter.
Ellensburg got on the board with Joe Bugni's 4-yard scoring pass to Darius Andaya with 9:49 left in the game.
But two plays later, Acevedo dashed 62 yards for his third score for the final margin at 8:43.
A two-way all-CBBN player as a junior for the Pirates, Acevedo also had five unassisted tackles and two assisted. Edward Duran was credited with six solo tackles.
Bugni finished 23 of 34 for 182 yards, and Colton Magruder had seven catches for 63 yards for Ellensburg (0-2), which opens CWAC play on Friday at Ephrata.
Davis (1-1) will make a trip to Seattle next Saturday to play Garfield.
Davis=0=14=7=7=—=28
Ellensburg=0=0=0=6=—=6
Davis — Ricardo Acevedo 4 run (Alan Mercado kick)
Davis — Acevedo 29 run (Mercado kick)
Davis — Deacon Strom 13 blocked punt return (Mercado kick)
Ellensburg — Darius Andaya 4 pass from Joe Bugni (kick blocked)
Davis — Acevedo 62 run (Mercado kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Davis, Acevedo 19-194, Julian Gonzalez 6-29, Ben Bryant 2-10, Demitrius Corbray 4-9, Phoenix Sanchez 1-6, Jason Chavez 2-6, Edward Duran 1-(minus 6), Team 2-(minus 12). Ellensburg, George Wright 8-38, Bugni 10-26, Ryker Fortier 3-9, Tate Taylor 2-2, Riley Gibson 2-1.
PASSING — Davis, Chavez 6-14-0-47. Ellensburg, Bugni 23-34-1-182; Fortier 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Davis, Estevan Escamilla 3-15, Donald Barnes 2-26, Erik Garcia 1-6. Ellensburg, Colton Magruder 7-63, Wright 6-51, Fortier 4-31, Andaya 3-14, Weston Hanson 2-18, Elijah Ihrke 1-5.
