A suffocating defense figures to be the main strength for Ellensburg’s girls as they seek to stay unbeaten and win a 2A state title at the Yakima SunDome this week.

But coach Jeff Whitney knows better competition could limit the Bulldogs’ ability to score off of steals and fast breaks, so they’ve spent extra time focusing on their offensive sets the past two weeks. Since larger courts and a challenging backdrop behind the basket for shooters often make scoring more difficult at the dome, adjusting quickly could be key for Ellensburg and especially the three CWAC teams trying to pull off upsets.

“I think having done this two years ago, we kind of ran into that same situation,” Whitney said, referring to the Bulldogs’ quarterfinal loss to No. 1 seed and eventual champion Lynden. “We’ve just started doing a lot of situational things, 5-on-5 halfcourt with our sets.”

Versatile senior guard Dylan Philip creates plenty of offense with her defense, and she’s also a reliable scoring option on the perimeter, averaging a team-best 15.5 points per game. Her younger sister, Jamison, can play the role of both scorer and creator as Ellensburg’s point guard, and Whitney expects the freshman to respond well to the pressure if No. 2 Ellensburg must face No. 1 Tumwater in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

When Ellensburg does go into the post, senior forward Katie Blume can put up points quickly either by beating her defender or grabbing offense rebounds. For most defenses, though, the main focus will be on stopping 6-foot-6 center Olivia Anderson, who missed several games due to injury before scoring 20 points in the Bulldogs’ district title win over Prosser.

“She can play inside out,” Whitney said. “She knows where she has to be and if there’s mismatches, she can step out because she has a nice little jump shot.”

Mustangs coach Kyler Bachofner’s found more success than most in trying to slow down Ellensburg, especially when the Bulldogs scored a season-low in a 48-31 win at Prosser. He said it’s crucial to limit their drives to the basket and transition opportunities, and also noted taking advantage of Ellensburg’s aggressiveness to cause foul trouble can be beneficial.

The Mustangs will need to rely on their own balanced offense as a No. 11 seed in a loser-out matchup up against No. 6 Port Angeles in Thursday’s first game, Idaho State signee Halle Wright led the CWAC with 18.6 points per game and point guard Malia Cortes made the second-most 3-pointers in the league while averaging 10.5 points per game.

Freshman Lay’lee Dixon scored 15 points in a regional win over Enumclaw after emerging as a valuable scorer with Wright absent earlier this season. Bachofner said the two post players combine together well to present a challenge for opposing defenses.

“We sure enjoy that because you might be able to defend one, but to defend both of them at the same time, that’s incredibly difficult,” Bachofner said.

Prosser’s boys rely more on perimeter players as the CWAC’s most prolific 3-point shooting team, led by Kory McClure’s 12.3 points per game and Kaiden Rivera’s 10.7. The Mustangs’ deep roster of shooters offers plenty of scoring options heading into Wednesday’s loser-out game against No. 6 White River.

Grandview’s always smaller than its opponents and will face an even bigger disadvantage than usual against No. 5 Tumwater and Ryan Otten, a 6-foot-6 senior who’s signed to play tight end at Washington. Guards Julian Garza and Levi Dorsett both ranked among the CWAC’s top eight scorers and point guard Noe Medina also averages double figures.