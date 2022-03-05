For about a month leading up to the Class 2A girls state tournament, Ellensburg spent some practice time running situational drills to prepare for tougher competition.

Coaches tried to simulate what the team would do if they were up five with three minutes remaining or if they somehow trailed by five at that point in a game.

As it turned out, those situations never came close to materializing, since the Bulldogs won all 26 of their games by at least 17 points, usually a lot more. They finished off one of the most dominant seasons in state history with a 52-32 win over Burlington-Edison, once again holding an opponent to a season-low.

That comfortable margin gave coach Jeff Whitney plenty of time to bring his three seniors off the floor one at a time in front of a large, loud Ellensburg crowd. Dylan Philip, Katie Blume and Maddie Kennedy all shared an emotional moment with the man who’s coached them not just in high school, but every summer since sixth grade before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those schedules.

“It’s so special knowing us four seniors can do it together,” Blume said, including Kaelynn Smith, a former starter who became the Bulldogs’ top cheerleader on the bench after suffering a serious knee injury before her senior season began. “We did it for one another and just to be able to come off and just soak it in, see the crowd, see everyone that was here to support us, it was really cool.”

Those fans saw something quite rare when Burlington-Edison opened the game by knocking down jump shots and taking an early three-point lead against the trapping 1-3-1 zone Ellensburg refers to as ‘havoc.’ That persuaded Whitney and his staff to go back to the man-to-man defense that they played effectively at times during Friday’s 42-25 win over W.F. West.

Still, Blume said they’d never played man-to-man for basically an entire game until Saturday night. Not that anyone watching could tell.

Burlington-Edison scored just three points from the 3:13 mark in the first quarter to the 3:51 mark in the third, all on one shot by Lily Atkins. At the other end, Sydney Reisner effectively took Philip, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, out of their offense by face guarding her almost as soon as she crossed halfcourt, so her teammates handled the ball and shared the scoring load.

“There wasn’t any doubt in my mind,” Philip said. “Taking one of us out doesn’t do anything because we’re all so well-rounded and deep that we can all step in that role when we need to.”

All eight players who stepped on the floor for Ellensburg in the first three quarters scored at least four points, and Philip added a 3-pointer in the second half to finish with seven. She said just like it has all season, it felt extra special to watch her younger sister, Jamison Philip, score a team-high 13 points, thanks largely to perfect 9-for-9 shooting from the free throw line.

The Bulldogs missed their first four shots before Rylee Leishman grabbed an offensive rebound and made a layup, beginning an important trend. The 5-foot-8 junior guard totaled a team-high 10 rebounds and Ellensburg turned 14 offensive rebounds into 20 second-chance points, which Blume said served as a key spark for the offense.

“We knew Burlington-Edison was a great rebounding team and so we knew how we were going to beat them is we couldn’t let them get those boards,” Blume said. “So we just said we’re getting boards tonight and that’s how we’re going to win.”

That more than made up for an unusual dearth of fast-break points, a signature of Ellensburg’s fast, athletic defense capable of creating frequent layups at the other end. Burlington-Edison committed 18 turnovers and the Bulldogs finished with just seven steals, far fewer than even their first two state tournament games when they came up with a combined 35.

The rare teams capable of avoiding turnovers against Ellensburg’s guards can find some open looks from 3-point range, and Burlington-Edison did well to make six. Then when opponents try to go inside more significant obstacles loom, as evidenced by the Bulldogs’ seven blocks Saturday night, including three by 6-foot-6 junior Olivia Anderson.

Ellensburg’s depth, defense and balance all combined to make it virtually impossible to keep games competitive for a full 32 minutes. Still, Philip, Blume and Whitney all insisted they benefited from those situational drills, even if the scenario was never exactly what they simulated.

“We told (Jamison) and Dylan both at about the 3:30 mark, ‘Ok, here we are, this is our practice,’” Whitney said. “We’re way ahead so let’s get something that’s really good and not just something that we’re doing just to do.”

Perhaps Philip, the tournament MVP, will remember those practices next season when she’s playing in a close game for Montana State. Or maybe Blume, a second team all-tournament selection, will use that experience when she finds a destination where she wants to play college basketball.

The younger players could also find themselves in those situations moving forward without their senior teammates, although both Blume and Philip said they’re confident the team can return just as strong next year. Then again, it’s tough to imagine another team as dominant as this one that culminated in a moment Philip said was even better than winning an AAU national title with the Northwest Blazers last summer.

“I think winning the state title is an unmatchable feeling because we did it for our community and our team, and we’re all like a family,” Philip said.