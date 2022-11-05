PASCO – Running to form was a good thing for Ellensburg’s girls and Selah’s boys on Saturday.

The Bulldogs came to the Class 2A state cross country championships ranked third and that’s exactly what they got, which was a far better feeling than last year when they missed a trophy by 10 points.

The Vikings came to Sun Willows Golf Course ranked fourth and that’s exactly what they got, and junior Nicolas Spencer led the way with a fourth-place run and the Valley’s best time of the day.

Ellensburg’s effort was impressive considering it graduated last year’s top two runners and Saturday’s crew was led by a ninth-grader.

June Nemrow played the waiting game and did it well, passing the one-mile mark in 34th, climbing to 21st at two miles and rising high enough to earn a spot on the podium in 15th at the finish.

“I honestly didn’t imagine that (making the top-16 podium),” said Nemrow, the race’s second-best freshman. “I did the best I could and ran my own race. I have some great seniors who showed me how to do that.”

Sophomore Emma Beachy was even more patient, gaining 10 spots over the second mile and another 10 over the final mile to place 32nd as Ellensburg’s No. 2.

The Bulldogs secured their trophy when Holly Fromherz, Yutong Liang and Rylee Leishman swept across the finish nearly arm-in-arm, finishing 36-37-38 to close out the team score. Fromherz, a four-year veteran and one of the seniors Nemrow mentioned, was 44 places better than last year, and Leishman has been right beside Fromherz for all four years, which started in 2019 with a state championship.

Ellensburg’s team tally was 118 points, an improvement of 56 over last year.

While the Bulldogs were led by a freshman, so, too, were Selah’s girls as Mallory Keller placed 30th and helped the Vikings finish ninth.

Like Ellensburg’s girls, Selah’s boys staged a huge rebuild with the graduation of last year’s state champion, Cooper Quigley, and used the program’s depth and closeness to create another trophy season.

Moreover, the Vikings overcame the limitations of Eric Swedin, a top-10 finisher last year who’s been hampered with a recent foot injury.

It certainly helps, however, having Spencer run the race of his life.

Laying off the hot early pace, the junior gained 10 places in the middle mile and closed hard for a 5,000-meter time of 16:07 on a day when times were slowed by relentless wind gusts.

“My finish was spot-on because I was aiming for the top five,” said Spencer, who placed 14th here last year while running for East Valley. “I made a move in the middle and it was tough with that headwind, but it worked. It was blowing hard out there and it slowed you down. But I still had a good finish in me. It was great, and next year I’ll be going all out for the win.”

Swedin powered through his foot issues and finished 18th, just missing the podium, and junior Nathan Shipley was 25th after a middle-mile surge that gained 40 places.

Benjamin Michael and Anthony Orozco closed out the scoring team with crucial effort as the Vikings scored 187 points to edge Kingston (191) and Tumwater (192) for the final trophy.

Ellensburg’s boys were also true to form, placing seventh to match their pre-meet ranking. Junior Mac Steele led a team with only one senior in 30th.