YAKIMA, Wash. —It was no secret the Ellensburg girls basketball team possessed all the talent needed to dominate the CWAC.
Coach Jeff Whitney said the bigger question entering the season was whether the Bulldogs could handle the mental pressure, so he and his staff made that a priority. It’s safe to say those efforts paid off after Ellensburg beat East Valley 66-44 at the SunDome to win its 22nd straight game and capture a well-deserved district title.
Katrina Whitney’s twice-weekly sessions prepared the Bulldogs mentally, and extra focus on attacking East Valley’s matchup zone plus a practice full of shooting at the SunDome on Thursday set them up for offensive success. Ellensburg hit 13 3-pointers, including four from Dylan Philip, who scored a team-high 14 points.
Ashlynn Sylve kept East Valley in the game early by scoring 19 of the Red Devils’ first 21 points before Ellensburg’s man-to-man defense began to offer help more quickly against the standout junior. She finished with 27 points.
Both teams will advance to next week’s 2A regionals, with Ellensburg (22-0) likely to stay close to home and guaranteed a spot in the state tournament, and the Red Devils (15-7) forecasted to travel for a loser-out game.
EAST VALLEY — Harrington 2, Elder 0, Goodell 0, Prince 0, Livingston 3, Trujillo 1, Wright 5, Hibbitt 6, Barry 0, Arenas 0, Gordon 0, Ashlynn Sylve 27.
ELLENSBURG — Brinley Hagemeier 14, Dylan Philip 14, Leishmann 9, Ness 3, Lyyski 0, Anderson 5, Smith 9, Kennedy 0, Whitney 0, Blume 6, Kernan 0, Hartrick 6.
East Valley 15 6 19 4 — 66
Ellensburg 15 18 19 14 — 44