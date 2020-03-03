After a season of road games while construction took over its gym, the East Valley girls basketball team returned to a home away from home Wednesday afternoon.
The SunDome, about five miles from the Red Devils’ comfy confines on Beaudry Road, holds plenty of history for the program. East Valley has won two of its state titles and a haul of placing trophies under the concrete top.
Wednesday afternoon, the Red Devils added a little to the lore.
Ashlynn Sylve had a team-high 15 points and game-high 12 rebounds and Karina Hibbitt added 13 points to lead 13th-seeded East Valley past No. 4 White River 44-35 in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament.
The Red Devils (17-7), who outscored the Hornets 15-4 in the fourth quarter, will play No. 3 Tumwater in Thursday's quarterfinal at 12:15 p.m.
“The very first day of the season we talked to them and told them no one is going to feel sorry for you,” East Valley coach Robi Raab said of a schedule that had home games at Wapato High School. “Wherever we get a chance to go play, we’re going to be happy to have the opportunity to be together and go play.
“And the kids have adopted that philosophy and that feeling.”
East Valley showed its usual gritty defense Wednesday, limiting the Hornets to 23% shooting from the field and forcing 16 turnovers, nine steals among them.
Sylve scored 11 of her points in the first half to stake the Red Devils to 24-21 lead at the intermission.
East Valley struggled much of the third quarter and White River opened a five-point lead. With 1:50 left in the period, though, Hibbitt canned one of her three 3-pointers and — after a Hornets free throw — Sylve fed Monica Arenas, who had moments before entered the game, for a layup just before the quarter ended to make it 30-29 heading to the fourth.
Jaelynn Livingston’s 3-pointer briefly gave East Valley a lead a minute in the fourth, and a pair of Sylve free throws put the Red Devils ahead for good with just less than 6 minutes left.
EV closed the game on an 11-1 run with Sylve driving to the basket for a score and assisting on Bryana Barry’s layup, and Hibbitt connecting on another trey.
The Red Devils were all smiles leaving the court in front of a solid East Valley contingent.
“We’re all like this,” Hibbitt said crossing her fingers to show how close the team is. “It makes a big difference in our team because we’re friends first.
Added Raab: “This group of kids we have genuinely likes each other, wants to work for each other and they have fun together.”
Emma Robbins had a game-high 16 points for the Hornets, who finished the season 23-5. Kara Marecele added 11 points.
Tumwater (23-2) has won 11 of its last 12 games and edged Port Angeles 58-57 in last weekend's regionals to advance to the quarterfinals. Sophomores Natalie Sumrok and Aubrey Amendala lead the Thunderbirds in scoring at about 16 points apiece per game.
“They’re a wonderfully talented team, very well-coached,” Raab said. “We’ll have our hands full, more than I would hope for but we get a chance to play again. ”