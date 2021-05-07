East Valley’s still trying to work on its team chemistry and find roles for several players, like everyone else in this strange, shortened season.
The Red Devils, however, possess a clear advantage over many of their opponents thanks to two willing and capable senior leaders, Ashlynn Sylve and Karina Hibbitt. They stepped up and carried their team through some unexpectedly rough stretches during a season-opening 59-49 home win over Grandview Friday night.
“When me and Ash are on the floor, we know our spots and we’re in sync,” Hibbitt said. “It’s a lot more this year, but I’m ready to be more of a leader.”
She hit three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 20 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter after Grandview closed out the third with a 10-1 run to take the lead. East Valley’s point guard played a key role during a 14-2 run to start the final period.
Coach Robi Raab said Hibbitt tried to force some shots early, which she attributed to some nerves in her first game back since helping East Valley take fourth place at the 2A state tournament in March 2020. She settled down and took better shots, finding her rhythm as the game went along.
Sylve came alive at the end of the first half, scoring the Red Devils’ last eight points. The first team all-tournament guard at the SunDome last year finished with 17 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Those two may be needed to do more offensively after East Valley lost two starters from its 2019-20 team. Raab said their experience will be valuable as his younger players — including Sylve’s freshman sister, Brooklynne — determine where they fit on the team.
“This is what seniors do for you,” Raab said. “It’s unfortunate they don’t get a chance to have a postseason, but they’re ready to try to make the most with what they have,”
Both Sylve and Hibbitt began preparing for their last season even before joining their teammates for practices last week. Hibbitt spent a lot of time in the gym weight training and shooting after basketball season, while Sylve walked away from the track team early to shift her full attention to basketball.
The Northwest Nazarene signee will keep playing at a high level, two years removed from an ACL injury that forced her to miss the entire 2018-19 season. She’s also gotten a chance to face top competition over the last year with her club team, Sagebrush Hoops out of the Tri-Cities.
Hibbitt said she turned down multiple junior college opportunities to focus on academics, although she still plans to play intramural basketball while studying health or business at the University of Washington. The 5-foot-7 guard took advantage of her down time during quarantine to start a successful nails business that will help pay some of her college bills.
While Monica Arenas gave East Valley three seniors in its starting lineup, Grandview opened the game with four sophomores and a junior on the floor. Jazmine Richey scored a game-high 21 points and fellow sophomore Natalee Trevino added 17 for the Greyhounds, causing plenty of problems for Raab’s defense.
“Jazmine is a tremendous player, tremendous athlete,” Raab said. “Natalee had some good games against us last year. she’s a good player, too, and they’re just going to continue to get better.”
Grandview won its first game of the season against Selah and will look to pull off an upset tomorrow at defending league champion Ellensburg. Raab knows East Valley could also keep improving as it heads to Prosser on Saturday.
GRANDVIEW — Jazmine Richey 21, Natalee Trevino 17, Cat Castro 7, Cardenas 2, Natalie Copeland 0, Black 2, Castilleja 0, Medina 0. 19-54 7-10 49.
EAST VALLEY — Karina Hibbitt 20, Ashlynn Sylve 17, Wright 7, Barry 3, Arenas 3, Gordon 4, B. Sylve 3, Alvarado 2, Prince 0. 21-54 13-18 59.
Grandview=11=7=21=10=—=49
East Valley=12=15=10=22=—=59
3-point goals — Grandview 4-19 (Trevino 3-9, Castro 1-4), East Valley 4-21 (Hibbitt 3-12, Wright 1-6). Rebounds — Grandview 31 (Trevino 6), East Valley 38 (A. Sylve 8). Turnovers — Grandview 16, East Valley 13. Steals — Grandview 8, East Valley 8. Fouls — Grandview 19, East Valley 12. Fouled out—None.