ELLENSBURG — As they have done all season, juniors Cooper Quigley of Selah and Kate Laurent of Ellensburg led their cross country teams to runaway victories in the CWAC Showcase season finale on Saturday at Rotary Park.
Quigley capped an undefeated season, which included the Sunfair meet, by touring the 4,000-meter course in 13 minutes, 4 seconds as the Vikings tallied 23 points with five runners in the top eight.
East Valley teammate Nicolas Spencer and Kyle Parries finished 2-3.
Ellensburg's girls checked in with a scant 18 points with their scoring five among the first six finishers. Laurent timed 15:34 with teammate Rylee Leishman second in 16:07.
BOYS
Team scores: Selah 23, Ellensburg 55, East Valley 61, Grandview 92, Prosser inc.
Individuals: Cooper Quigley (S) 13:04 (4K), Nicolas Spencer (EV) 13:48, Kyle Parries (EV) 13:49, Eric Swedin (S) 13:54, Michael Strand (S) 13:59, Sam Anderson (S) 14:16, Ethan Denny (P) 14:23, Reece Ozanich (S) 14:29, Luther Belofsky (Ell) 14:40, Jorge Morales (G) 14:41, Chase Perez (Ell) 14:47, Kaden Mattson (Ell) 14:48, Jeremy Wallace (Ell) 14:49, Ethan Smith (EV) 14:50, Theo Dittmer (Ell) 14:55, Jared Briggs (S) 14:58, Evan Benitez (G) 15:06, Joseph Carlton (Ell) 15:07, Bryton Wilson (Ell) 15:12, Jonathan Orozco (S) 15:35.
GIRLS
Team scores: Ellensburg 18, Selah 39, Grandview, Prosser, East Valley inc.
Individuals: Kate Laurent (Ell) 15:34, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 16:07, Aryanna Gonzalez (S) 17:07, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 17:14, Olivia Berthon-Koch (Ell) 17:44, Elaine Joyce (Ell) 17:46, Kieryann Mattson (S) 18:01, Kyrsten Callahan (S) 18:15, Tanna Bond (S) 18:18, Chloe Mattson (Ell) 18:20, Eva Herion (Ell) 18:23, Jenna Bond (S) 18:25, Elizabeth Humberstad (P) 18:49, Avery Thiemann (P) 18:55, Amia Ibarra (P) 19:15, Aida Roy (P) 19:20, Maddie Waggoner (S) 19:49, Anna Tamblyn (S) 19:52, Jennifer Castenada (G) 23:09, Marissa Castilleja (G) 26:04.
---
GIRLS SWIMMING
Vikings dominate in finale
With Izzy Vick in on four school records and victories in seven events, Selah captured the CWAC league title and capped an unbeaten season on Saturday at Lions Pool.
Vick, a sophomore, set Selah records while winning the 50-yard freestyle (25.13 seconds) and 100 free (56.65) and junior teammate Katie Ramos swept the 200 individual medley and 100 back.
Selah's Kyli Washabaugh won the 100 breast, and along with Vick, Ramos and Gabi Young the foursome broke school records in the 200 medley relay (1:59.10) and 200 free relay (1:48.39).
Ellensburg's Ellianna Fredrickson (200 free) and Emily Holt (500 free) were winners and helped the Bulldogs capture the 400 free relay. Grandview's Jedida Alvarez was first in the 100 fly.
Team scores: Selah 94, Ellensburg 23, Prosser 21, Grandview 17, Toppenish 8, East Valley 7, Zillah 0.
Top four placers
200 medley relay: Selah (Ramos, Washabaugh, Young, Vick) 1:59.10, Prosser 2:21.10, East Valley 2:22.73 (school record), Toppenish 2:30.95.
200 free: Ellianna Fredrickson (Ell) 2:25.50, Robin Willey (Se) 2:29.01, Mercedes Mendoza (T) 2:32.25, Grace Bestebreur (P) 2:32.39.
200 IM: Katie Ramos (Se) 2:25.79, Arianna Sanchez (G) 2:39.83, Kyli Washabaugh (Se) 2:48.59, Elise Ozanich (Se) 2:48.98.
50 free: Izzy Vick (Se) 25.13, Gabi Young (Se) 28.23, Sydney Dick (Ell) 29.67, Sierra Newell (Se) 29.67.
100 fly: Jedida Alvarez (G) 1:14.11, McKenna Swindell (Se) 1:33.11, Sabrina Bosted (P) 1:59.69.
100 free: Izzy Vick (Se) 56.65, Caitlin Strand (Se) 1:06.00, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ell) 1:08.11, Grace Bestebreur (P) 1:09.50.
500 free: Emily Holt (Ell) 6:18.72, Elise Ozanich (Se) 6:37.65, Holly Shirley (T) 7:18.95, Morgan Brown (EV) 7:27.24.
200 free relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Washabaugh, Vick) 1:48.39, East Valley 2:10.32, Ellensburg 2:14.99, Prosser 2:21.03.
100 back: Katie Ramos (Se) 1:07.79, Arianna Sanchez (G) 1:15.87, Sierra Newell (Se) 1:17.54, Robin Willey (Se) 1:18.11.
100 breast: Kyli Washabaugh (Se) 1:17.51, Gabi Young (Se) 1:19.00, Jedida Alvarez (G) 1:23.80, Skye Shirley (T) 1:27.50.
400 free relay: Ellensburg (Holt, Child, Fredrickson, Dick) 4:37.48, Selah 4:40.95, Prosser 4:48.90.