After nearly a yearlong shutdown, high school sports returned to the Valley on Tuesday.
The Class 2A CWAC, which opened practices at the start of the month, led the way with a pair of volleyball matches and a soccer contest as the modified fall season got underway with the COVID-19 South Central region now in Phase 2.
While the sight was indeed unusual with athletes required to wear masks, Tuesday’s volleyball produced some familiar results as Selah opened with a home sweep over East Valley while Ellensburg extended its conference win streak to 26 with a road sweep at Prosser.
In CWAC soccer, Dylan Philip knocked in four goals as Ellensburg defeated Prosser 7-0. Kaelynn Smith contributed two goals and an assist for EHS.
The 1A SCAC will open its volleyball season on Thursday while the CWAC plays a steady stream of matches throughout the week. The 2B EWAC and 4A CBBN started their seasons later and will hold their first contests later in the month.
After dueling hard with East Valley in the first game, Selah went on to earn a 27-25, 25-18, 25-14 victory at Carl Kellman Gym. The Red Devils rallied from a 22-17 deficit and drew even three times in the opener at 23-23, 24-24 and 25-25.
The Vikings, who are loaded with returning all-league talent, deployed a balance offense with Addison Scott and Sydney Wells putting away eight kills each and Taylor Kieser — a first-team pick as a freshman in 2019 — collecting seven kills, six aces and 15 assists. Emily Hutchinson and Sandra Hrle had six kills apiece and teammate Ryenne Howell had five.
East Valley will be busy this week with a visit to Grandview on Wednesday and a home match against Ellensburg slated for Saturday.
At Prosser, Ellensburg sophomore Abby Harrell — also first-team selection as a freshman last seasons — collected 12 kills and senior teammate Alice Bennett had eight eight kills and seven digs to pace the Bulldogs, who served 15 aces.
Senior Taylor Perez combined 17 perfect passes with eight digs, and setters Allie Burton and Kacey Mayo had 13 assists apiece and combined for seven aces.
Ellensburg, four-time reigning conference champion, will host Selah on Thursday.
For the Mustangs, Halle Wright put together eight kills, 12 digs and seven blocks and Olivia Campos had seven kills and 15 digs.
---
VOLLEYBALL Selah 3, East Valley 0
Selah highlights: Sandra Hrle 6 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Ryenne Howell 5 kills, 2 blocks; Addison Scott 8 kills, 7 digs; Sydney Wells 8 kills, 6 digs; Emily Hutchinson 6 kills; Taylor Kieser 7 kills, 6 aces, 15 assists; Madi Ditter 4 kills, 14 assists; Jacey Scott 11 digs.
---
Ellensburg 3, Prosser 0
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 12 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces; Alice Bennett 8 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Taylor Perez 17 perfect passes, 8 digs, 2 aces; Allie Burton 13 assists, 3 aces; Kacey Mayo 13 assists, 4 aces.
Prosser highlights: Halle Wright 8 kills, 12 digs, 7 blocks; Olivia Campos 7 kills, 15 digs; Brooke Bennett 14 assists, 3 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace; Kambree Blair 2 kills, 7 digs; Abby Finn 3 digs, 2 aces; Kendra Groeneveld 1 block.
---
GIRLS SOCCER Ellensburg 7, Prosser 0
First half: 1, Ell, Kaelynn Smith, 13:00; 2, Dylan Philip (Kaelynn Smith), 19:00; 3, Ell, Philip, 28:00.
Second half: 4, Ell, Philip, 43:00; 5, Smith (Anna Engeland), 53:00; 6, Ell, Philip, 57:00; 7, Ell, Jami Nelson, 67:00.
Saves: Vivianne Wright (E) 50 minutes, Reagan Messner (E) 30 minutes.