SELAH — Such is the bizarre status of our prep calendars that Selah remains the reigning Class 2A state baseball champion, and not only has been for nearly two years but will remain so for a year more.
In the interim, the Vikings — and everybody else — are managing all sorts of transitions and restarts.
But they are also playing again and winning again.
With an 11-7, 4-1 sweep over East Valley on Saturday, Selah moved to 3-0 to start the condensed 2021 season — two years removed from capturing the program's second state title since 2016 and a year after the entire season was lost to the pandemic.
Catcher Dean Pettyjohn is the only starter back from the title team, and coach Mike Archer has rebooted his program with one of his youngest teams ever as Selah starts three sophomores and two freshmen.
"The kids are sure glad to be out here again and I know the coaches are," Archer said. "But you don't realize how much learning and tradition as to be retaught until you miss a whole year. We were going to have eight seniors last year and it's tough to skip that.
"In a lot of ways we're learning from the beginning," the coach added. "It takes time but we're working at it and the kids are responding. It's just great to be out playing again."
East Valley, fresh off its sweep of Grandview to start the season, gave Selah a good run in the opener as Bryce Larkin and Aiden Estill hit two doubles apiece. But it wasn't enough to cover the nine runs the Vikings plated in the first three frames.
Senior Caden Herbst and junior Conner Dailey, who picked up some varsity playing time two years ago, drove in two runs each for Selah.
In the second game, Carter Seely and Wyatt Johnson combined for a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Dailey's RBI triple keyed a three-run first inning.
Both teams are off for a week with East Valley (2-2) at Ellensburg on April 10 while Selah visits Grandview.
The Vikings get their first look at rival Ellensburg, which is also very young this season, with a single game on April 13. The two teams finish the season with a doubleheader in Ellensburg on May 1.
---
Game 1
East Valley=102=020=2=—=7=9=5
Selah=234=020=x=—=11=7=0
Gurtler, Field (3) and Larkin; Herbst, Peralta (5) and Pettyjohn.
Highlights: Conner Dailey (S) 2-3, 3b, 2 RBI; Carter Seely (S) 2-4, Caden Herbst (S) 2 RBI; Tyler Stone (EV) 2-3, Aiden Estill (EV) 3-3, 2 2b; Bryce Larkin (EV) 3-4, 2 2b.
Game 2
East Valley=100=000=0=—=1=2=2
Selah=300=001=x=—=4=5=1
Taylor and Moser; Seely, Johnson (5) and Pettyjohn.
Highlights: Dean Pettyjohn (S) 2-3, Conner Dailey (S) 3b, RBI; Carter Seely (S) 4 IP.