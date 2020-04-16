Just to start this repeat title run for East Valley’s girls, the Red Devils had to rally from a 17-point deficit to win their first-round game in overtime. Then they went to OT again two days later in the semifinals — it was that kind of wild ride that made this week in the SunDome so memorable.
It was also special in a sad way as this was the last game for coach Jack Cleveland, who passed away a few months later. This game stretched his state win streak in the SunDome to 11 games over three years.
• • •
With tears in her eyes and a quiver in her voice, Angie Ibach stole a moment in the midst of East Valley’s joyous victory celebration Saturday night and thought back to middle school.
That’s when she saw something she wanted to be.
She saw Elyse Mengarelli play basketball.
“Since seventh grade I’ve looked at Elyse as my mentor,” she said, pausing to collect herself. “It was an honor to play with her and I missed her a lot this season. She helped me become the player I am now.”
Never was there a better job of teaching.
And of learning.
With her fearless leadership and relentless drive-to-the-basket energy, Mengarelli was the engine that drove East Valley’s girls to a Class 2A state championship a year ago. She was rewarded with MVP honors.
A year goes by and here comes Ibach, with the same moves and equally fearless and relentless, and there were times Saturday night against Pullman when it seemed like the SunDome had been rigged with flashbacks.
A swift, determined drive into the lane, a steal, an assist, a clutch basket.
The things Mengarelli did, Ibach did with the same strong-minded will. The similarities were uncanny.
And their rewards were the same.
Ibach was named co-MVP in the aftermath of East Valley’s 44-31 victory over Pullman, ending a four-day magic ride that saw coach Jack Cleveland’s crew survive two overtime games and some heart-stopping finishes.
Ibach summoned her best game on the grandest stage with 17 points, three 3-pointers, four steals, four rebounds and three steals.
But the numbers don’t show the timing.
Despite bolting to a 13-1 lead, East Valley’s repeat championship was briefly in doubt in the third quarter. Until Ibach decided there was no doubt.
Pullman narrowed its once considerable deficit to 23-20, and the 5-foot-8 senior responded 10 seconds later with a dazzling 8-foot baseline runner over two defenders.
Then the Greyhounds made their biggest threat as Angela Muehling threw in a 3-pointer, cutting the margin down to 25-23.
Umm. Maybe the run ends for East Valley here, maybe ...
Nope. Swish at the other end.
Before anyone could say, “We’ve got us a game here!,’ Ibach came right back with a 3-pointer of her own and it never touched the rim. Clutch as clutch gets.
“That’s the exact same thing,” Ibach said, “that Elyse would do.”
Ibach struggled with injuries and illness this season, but she was in peak form for East Valley’s sweep through a brutal semifinal bracket that included teams that finished third, fourth and fifth.
“That’s the toughest bracket I’ve ever seen,” Ibach said. “But we had the momentum through the whole tournament. We never lost it.”
Thanks to some unprecedented defense, an area of the game Ibach enjoys most.
The Red Devils wrapped up a 26-2 season by holding Pullman to 27-percent shooting and 31 points, a record low for the 2A championship game.
Turnovers were forced in waves — Lakeside 17, Tenino 21, Blaine 21, Pullman 20. East Valley was about as generous with open shots as a pack of hungry wolves.
And all this wasn’t suppose to happen. Last year’s championship team graduated six seniors, including Mengarelli, for crying out loud. But, as fully expressed this week, this is a program in full swing — back-to-back crowns, six straight state trophies and an 11-game win streak in the state tournament.
The youngsters are obviously learning.
And fast.
“You learn a lot from your predecessors, and Angie learned from Elyse,” said Cleveland. “She used to be a little out of control, but she grew up light-years and became a great player, the kind of player you want leading your team.”
Later, when asked again about his unflappable senior, Cleveland just shook his head and wiped a tear.
“I’ll tell you, if I’m coaching against us she’s the one player I’d try to keep the ball away from. She’s is one of the top five kids I’ve ever coached.”
Ibach talked all week about the heart and desire of her team and she set the example. She paved the way back to the SunDome for another title grab.
Last year Ibach was caught up in the wave.
This year she was on the leading edge.
“All I know is this is my last game,” she said. “and it ended perfectly.”