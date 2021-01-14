Callie Aadland put her athletic versatility to maximum use at East Valley.
And she never stopped.
As a 6-foot senior in 1992, Aadland was the MVP of the Class A state basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome, where the otherwise young Red Devils earned a second-place trophy to cap a 23-4 season. Two freshmen on that team, Jennifer Sharpe and Jenny Frank, carried EV to a 27-0 state title three years later when they were seniors.
Aadland was also a two-time A-B state champion in golf, winning the 1990 title by nine strokes followed by a seven-stroke victory a year later. As a freshman and senior, she placed third.
Even with golf and basketball, which included a 1,127-point career, Aadland was also an all-league volleyball player in the fall.
So, naturally, she competed in a different sport in college, joining the rowing team at Washington State, from which she earned a degree in business hotel and restaurant administration in 1996.
Over the next 10 years, Aadland pursued jobs and adventures all over the world, starting with a job at the Pacific Island Club in Guam, where she taught golf, tennis, sailing, windsurfing and scuba diving. She moved on to seasonal jobs at Glacier National Park in Montana, the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, Fla., and the Cohasset Golf Club in Massachusetts.
Aadland was a popular instructor at elite golf clubs across the globe with stints in Australia and New Zealand, where she currently lives.