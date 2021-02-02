Jesse Benedetti, who stepped down last fall after 18 seasons as East Valley's baseball coach, has received a very nice parting gift.
The National High School Baseball Coaches Association announced its coaches of the year for 2020 and Benedetti received the award for Region 8, one of eight regions recognized each year by the NHSBCA since 1992.
Benedetti, a teacher at East Valley since 1998, was assistant for three seasons before taking over in 2002 and collected 286 wins and nine appearances in the state tournament.
Region 8 is typically dominated with recipients from California. Benedetti is just the fourth coach from Washington to receive the honor and first since Puyallup's Mark Wiese in 2014.
Benedetti is also the director of the All-State Baseball Series, which was canceled last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic but is planning a hopeful return this year on July 10-11.