PROSSER — East Valley’s shown over and over this season just how dangerous its offense can be when given time to pass.

Linebacker Neo Medrano, defensive tackle Tre Webb and an aggressive Prosser defense made sure that rarely happened when it mattered Thursday night at Art Fiker Stadium. Red Devils quarterback Garin Gurtler spent most of the first half just trying to survive by avoiding tacklers and throwing the ball much more quickly than he would have liked against an aggressive Mustangs front.

PHOTOS: Prosser defeats East Valley 38-14 in football Prosser defeated East Valley 38-14 in football Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Art Fiker Stadium in Prosser, Wash.

Even when East Valley tried to counter that pressure by throwing screen passes, Prosser defenders stayed disciplined enough to swallow up Red Devils fortunate enough to catch the football. East Valley achieved just two first downs before halftime — one by penalty — as a similarly dominant offensive line helped the Mustangs race out to an insurmountable lead on the way to a 38-14 win.

“We already knew that they do a lot of passes and we tried to do containment at the base where they throw it, get your hands up,” Webb said. “Just get in the QB’s face overall, just put pressure on him.”

Prosser sacked Gurtler three times and kept him from ever getting comfortable, led by Medrano’s speed rush from the edge and Webb’s overpowering strength up the middle. The two seniors had already earned a rest on the sideline by the time East Valley finally scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, including Gurtler’s lone touchdown pass to Carson Knautz on the game’s final play.

Coach Corey Ingvalson told his team it took a step forward, just six days after its first loss of the season at Othello, ending a 21-game CWAC winning streak dating back to 2018. Prosser’s defense struggled to stop a powerful Huskies running game, and it didn’t help when Medrano left the game in the second half with an injury and couldn’t return.

“I think we took it as a humbling experience and we all talked to each other and said we got too comfortable with how we were playing and we needed to step it up,” Medrano said. “So that’s what we got done (in practice). More intensity and more energy.”

Webb said they also hit more in practice and spent a lot of time on footwork. From studying film, Medrano identified movements from one of East Valley’s offensive lineman to determine when to expect a run or a pass.

Unlike his counterpart, Mustangs quarterback Kory McClure routinely took advantage of five seconds or more to find his receivers all over the field. He completed 31-of-45 passes for 496 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown pass to Chris Veloz to put Prosser ahead 38-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Medrano scored two rushing touchdowns before halftime, the latter of which capped off a 14 play, 99-yard drive after Gurtler’s 49-yard punt went out of bounds inside the one yard line. Aside from three turnovers, not much could stop Prosser’s offense as it marched up and down the field against a defense that had allowed barely eight points per game during a 6-0 start to the season.

“We’re really pushing that three to three and a half second kind of timeline where we want to have our guys have that opportunity to throw the ball,” Ingvalson said. “When guys are dropping maybe seven or eight guys, we hope that we can get to that three, three and a half seconds and tonight we did.”

The Mustangs plan to enjoy an extra day of rest before preparing for another long road trip to Ephrata next Friday. Webb and Medrano said the looming end of their high school careers keeps pushing them to play even harder, and they’re looking forward to more challenges, especially if they can earn one of the CWAC’s three crossover spots for a chance to return to state.

Those remain in play for East Valley as well, but the Red Devils will likely need to pick up a win either next week against Ellensburg at home or Oct. 28 at Othello. The Bulldogs and Huskies meet Friday in another key league matchup.

East Valley=0=0=0=14=—=14

Prosser=14=17=0=7=—=38

Pro — Neo Medrano 14 run (Max Flores kick)

Pro — Cade Harris 1 run (Flores kick)

Pro — Medrano 3 run (Flores kick)

Pro — FG Flores 27

Pro — Harris 25 pass from Kory McClure

Pro — Chris Veloz 13 pass from McClure

EV — JJ Dobie 11 run (Carson Knautz kick)

EV — Knautz 11 pass from Garin Gurtler (Knautz kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — East Valley, JJ Dobie 5-47, Christian Flores 11-30, Gurtler 5-(minus-23), TEAM 1-(minus-1). Prosser, Medrano 11-74, Abel Acosta 6-36, McClure 4-10, Erik Delgado 2-7, Anthony Martin 1-4, Harris 1-1, Veloz 1-(minus-2).

PASSING — East Valley, Gurtler 14-27-0-148; Prosser, McClure 31-45-2-496.

RECEIVING — East Valley, Reagan Miller 6-49, Knautz 2-39, Beaudry Benedetti 1-32, Alex Juarez 2-18, Dobie 1-6, Sires 1-3, Flores 1-1.; Prosser, Isaac Kernan 8-103, Martin 2-82, Havic Prieto 3-78, Harris 4-66, Veloz 5-64, Nate Robinson 3-48, Josiah Campos 2-37, Flores 1-14, Noah Moreno 2-6, Delgado 1-(minus-2).