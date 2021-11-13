EPHRATA — Ellensburg’s volleyball team had to do it the hard way, but the Bulldogs kept the program’s streak of qualifying for state alive.
After dropping a five-set duel to Ephrata for the CWAC district title, Ellensburg bounced back with a decisive 25-18 25-18, 25-12 victory over Prosser to capture the league’s second berth in next week’s Class 2A state tournament in the SunDome. It will be the Bulldogs’ seventh consecutive state appearance.
Ephrata, which split its league matches with Ellensburg, survived a marathon in the third meeting — 26-28, 29-27, 26-24, 21-25, 15-9 — to secure its first state appearance since 2011.
After that long battle another followed as Prosser outlasted East Valley 25-23, 25-13, 14-25, 20-25, 15-12 in the elimination round.
The WIAA will announce seedings and pairings on Sunday. The SunDome will host the 3A state tournament on Thursday and Friday and the 4A and 2A tourneys on Friday and Saturday.
West Valley and Wenatchee have qualified for the 4A tournament.
Ellensburg highlights vs. Ephrata: Abby Harrell 13 kills, 15 digs, 8 perfect passes, 2 aces; Reaghan Naboychik 18 kills, 10 digs; Kacey Mayo 19 assists, 14 digs; Lilly Button 23 assists, 19 digs, 3 aces; Leah Drexler 24 digs, 10 pp; Alana Marrs 8 kills, 4 blocks; Kendall Steele 11 digs; Parker Lyyski 5 kills, 14 digs; Leah Lewis 3 kills, 5 digs. Prosser: Harrell 8 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces; Naboychik 13 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces; Mayo 8 assists, 4 digs; Button 15 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces; Drexler 12 digs, 7 pp; Marrs 4 kills, 2 blocks; Steele 7 digs, 4 aces; Lyyski 3 kills, 2 blocks.
LEOPARDS 1-2 AT STATE: After splitting its two matches on Friday, including a quarterfinal loss that started two hours late, Zillah exited the 1A state tournament in the SunDome on Saturday with a loss to Freeman.
The fifth-seeded Leopards started Friday with a sweep over La Center, then fell to No. 4 Annie Wright 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 in the late quarterfinals.
On Saturday, Zillah faced an 11 a.m. loser-out match against No. 8 Freeman, which prevailed 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 to earn a spot in the trophy round for fifth and sixth.
In the championship bracket, Lynden Christian proved it was vastly under-seeded and that Friday’s opening-round win over No. 1 Overlake was no fluke. The Lyncs, with the lowest seed at No. 16, swept Freeman and Annie Wright to reach the final against No. 2 Chelan, which captured the title with a 25-12, 25-23, 25-21 victory.
