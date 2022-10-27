HIGHLAND — For the second straight season, homefield advantage appears to be the only thing separating Highland and Cle Elum in the EWAC.
The Scotties avenged a road loss earlier this season by knocking off the Warriors 1-0, securing the No. 1 seed at the district tournament thanks to the number draw. Freshman Aylin Aguilera’s header goal off of a corner by Rachael Keller gave Highland its seventh straight league win.
Both teams finished 13-1 in EWAC play and earned a home match next Tuesday. Warden will travel to Highland and Cle Elum’s scheduled to host No. 3 Goldendale for a berth in next Thursday’s district title game at Highland.
In other EWAC matches Thursday night, Mabton beat White Swan 7-0 in the season finale for both teams, Warden topped Granger 1-0 and Goldendale picked up a forfeit win over Burbank.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Highland, Aylin Aguilera (Rachael Keller), 67:00.
Saves: Carmen Kossow (CE) 6; Ashlee McIlrath (H) 4.
WEST VALLEY 10, SUNNYSIDE 0: At West Valley, Eastern Washington commit Kendall Moore scored twice and delivered four assists on Senior Night to cap off the Rams’ perfect 12-0 league season. Senior Ashlyn Valdovinos, a Seattle Pacific commit, scored twice in her return from illness.
West Valley, ranked No. 4 in the WIAA’s latest 4A RPI rankings, will host Wenatchee next Thursday with a trip to the state tournament on the line. The Panthers closed out their regular season by beating Eisenhower 4-0 Thursday night.
First half: 1, WV, Jes Lizotte (Kendall Moore), 6:00; 2, WV, Bailey Steiner (Kendall Moore), 14:00; 3, WV, Ashlyn Valdovinos (Kendall Moore), 16:00; 4, WV, Kendall Moore, 27:00; 5, WV, Ava Emelko, 38:00.
Second half: 6, WV, J. Lizotte (Moore), 49:00; 7, WV, Gigi Doucette, 52:00; 8, WV, Moore (J. Lizotte), 55:00; 9, WV, Taylor Poor, 74:00; 10, WV, Valdovinos, 76:00.
CWAC DISTRICT
EAST VALLEY 6, PROSSER 0: At East Valley, Ariana Lopez and Eveyanna Townsend both scored twice to send the unbeaten Red Devils to the district championship. They’ll face Selah in Grandview next Tuesday while Prosser heads to a loser-out match Saturday at Ellensburg.
First half: 1, EV, Shannah Mellick (PK), 9:00; 2, EV, Eveyanna Townsend, 14:00; 3, EV, Ariana Lopez, 34:00; 4, EV, Lilliana Byers (Jarisley Sanchez), 36:00.
Second half: 5, EV, Lopez (Mellick), 42:00; 6, EV, Townsend (Emma Walruff), 62:00.
Saves: Abigail Jensen (P) 0, Destiny Barrera (P) 0, Izzy Martinez (P) 5; Kate Ketcham (EV) 3.
SELAH 5, GRANDVIEW 0: At Selah, Brooke Reiber scored twice and Kara Bakker contributed a goal and two assists for the Vikings in the district semifinals. They’ll try to avenge two losses to East Valley in next Tuesday’s title game at Grandview and the Greyhounds will travel to Othello for a loser-out match on Saturday.
First half: 1, Selah, Brooke Reiber (Kara Bakker), 12:00; 2, Selah, Bakker (Kennedy Cobb), 21:00.
Second half: 3, Selah, Reiber (Allison Moultray), 47:00; 4, Selah, Moultray (Bakker), 54:00; 5, Adley Franklin (Sophia Medina), 66:00.
Saves: Grandview 13; Lexi Grenz (S) 3, Sarah Russell (S) 2.
SCAC WEST PLAYOFF
NACHES VALLEY 2, WAPATO 1: At Zillah, Bella Rowe scored her second goal of the match with less than seven minutes remaining to send the Rangers to the SCAC District tournament. They earned the fourth seed from the SCAC West and will play at SCAC East No. 1 Kiona-Benton at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Wapato finished its season 3-14 overall and 2-6 in league play.
First half: 1, Naches Valley, Bella Rowe, 37:00.
Second half: 2, Naches Valley, Rowe, 74:00.
