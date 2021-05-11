After a slow start and a halftime deficit, Ellensburg's unbeaten girls rallied behind Olivia Anderson's nine points and nine rebounds to beat East Valley 44-38 in CWAC girls basketball Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs were held to four points in the first quarter and trailed 18-15 at the break, but strong bench contributions helped Ellensburg improve to 4-0 with a home game against Prosser on Saturday.
Ashlynn Sylve put together 17 points and seven boards for East Valley (1-2), which plays at Selah on Friday.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 5, Philip 5, Leishman 4, Rogel 0, Olivia Anderson 9, Kennedy 7, Whitney 4, Blume 2, Hartrick 8.
EAST VALLEY — Prince 0, B. Sylve 0, Wright 2, Alvarado 0, Hibbitt 7, Barry 4, Arenas 2, Gordon 6, Ashlynn Sylve 17.
Ellensburg=4=11=19=10=—=44
East Valley=7=11=14=6=—=38
Highlights: Anderson (Ell) 9 rebs; A. Sylve (EV) 7 rebs; Maliyah Gordon (EV) 6 rebs.
---
SCAC
WAPATO 49, NACHES VALLEY 47: At Wapato, Naya Alvarado scored 15 points to help the Wolves hold off Naches Valley despite 20 points from Allison Uecker and 19 for Taylor Dunbar. Wapato will play at Toppenish and Naches Valley will host La Salle on Tuesday.
NACHES VALLEY — Allison Uecker 20, Taylor Dunbar 19, A. Kime 6, Hahn-Landis 2, Martin 0, Yates 0, M. Kime 0, Christopherson 0.
WAPATO — Nyah Alvarado 15, Crystal Colin 10, Cordova 9, Espinoza 6, Kenoras 5, Morales 2, Meninick 2, Estrada 0, Hamilton 0.
Naches Valley=10=10=9=18=—=47
Wapato=13=16=5=15=—=49
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 54, GARFIELD-PALOUSE 30: At Sunnyside Christian, Sydney Banks and Jenna Andringa combined for 40 points and made six of the Knights' nine 3-pointers.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE — Madi Cloninger 10, P. Collier 4, M. Collier 1, Brantner 7, Pedersen 8, Cook 0, Blomgren 0.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bosma 0, Sydney Banks 23, Candanoza 8, Jech 0, Clapp 0, Alseth 0, Velasquez 0, Prins 0, T. Andringa 0, Jenna Andringa 17, Wolters 6.
Garfield-Palouse=8=7=5=10=—=30
Sunnyside Chr.=7=10=17=20=—=54
SC highlights: Banks 3 3p; Andringa 3 3p.
---
BOYS
CWAC
SELAH 76, PROSSER 67: At Prosser, Noah Pepper put up 25 points, 20 rebounds and six assists to help the Vikings overcome Brock Weinmann's career-high 23 points and seven 3-pointers. Selah will host East Valley and Prosser will play at Grandview on Friday.
SELAH — Young 0, N. Zambito 4, Quincy 9, Jack Kuhn 15, Jace Durand 17, J. Zambito 6, Noah Pepper 25.
PROSSER — Reyes 8, Swift 2, Rivera 4, Inions 2, Kory McClure 11, Brock Weinmann 23, Haden Hicks 10, Gonzalez 7.
Selah=18=14=21=23=—=76
Prosser=15=19=22=11=—=67
Highlights: Noah Pepper (S) 20 rebs, 6 assts; Jack Kuhn (S) 8 rebs; Matt Quincy (S) 7 rebs.
---
ELLENSBURG 67, EAST VALLEY 51: At East Valley, JT Fenz hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter to help Ellensburg put away the Red Devils for its first win. East Valley will travel to Selah Friday and Ellensburg will host Prosser on Saturday.
ELLENSBURG — Conaway 5, Cade Gibson 16, Nealey 5, Andaya 8, JT Fenz 21, Emmett Fenz 10, Boast 0, Lewis 2.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 5, Tyrus Johnson 15, Miller 2, Fields 1, Calhoun 2, Uriostegui 0, Kaleb Thorson 18, Locke 6, Rosales 2.
Ellensburg=16=15=21=15=—=67
East Valley=12=6=11=22=—=51
Highlights: JT Fenz 4 3s, 7-7 FT; Ellensburg 10-18 55% from 3, overall 51%.
---
SCAC
ZILLAH 79, LA SALLE 34: At La Salle, the Leopards scored 61 in the first half and cruised to a season-opening win, led by Clay Delp's 22 points. Zillah will travel to College Place and La Salle will play at Naches Valley on Thursday.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 22, Ashton Waldman 12, Apol Medrano 11, T. Waldman 8, Navarre 6, Garza 5, Avila 4, John 4, Juerez 3, Torres 0, Santana 0.
LA SALLE — Garcia 8, Sanchez 8, O'Conner 6, Zamora 4, Sevigney 3, McCart 2, Cobar 3, Judd 0.
Zillah=25=36=14=4=—=79
La Salle=11=8=4=11=—=34
---
NACHES VALLEY 69, WAPATO 64: At Wapato, the Rangers held off the Wolves with the help of Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson's 18 points. Wapato's Mathew Alvarado scored 19 points to lead all scorers.
NACHES VALLEY — Robles 1, Porter Abrams 10, Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson 18, Dom Sadeddin 16, Gaethle 1, M. Saddedin 6, Benge 2, Grant Osborn 15, Nedrow 0, Gooler 0, Hires 0.
WAPATO — F. Alvarado 5, Erdrina 3, Mathew Alvarado 19, Lee 4, Bert Hinojosa 18, Delgadillo 5, Richardson 4, Bill 6, Walsey 0, Gowdy 0, Tadena 0, Dollente 0.
Naches Valley=23=15=16=15=—=69
Wapato=15=14=14=21=—=64
---
TOPPENISH 70, CONNELL 34: At Connell, Jason Grant led the Wildcats with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Monday's game. Josh Perez added 16 points for Toppenish, which hosts Wapato on Thursday.
TOPPENISH — Myers 2, Riley Mesplie 11, Josh Perez 16, Shane Rivera 14, Larios 4, Martinez 0, Christo. Marquez 2, Jason Grant 19, Christi. Marquez 2.
CONNELL— Keskitalo 4, Johnson 9, Lloyd 0, Holt 0, Baxter 4, Freeman 6, Clyde 5, Martinez 3, Fox 4, Burgoyne 0.
Toppenish=22=19=12=17=—=70
Connell=7=10=8=9=—=34
Highlights: Mesplie (T) 5 assts; Grant (T) 8 rebs, 5 assts; Rivera (T) 5 rebs; Mario Larios (T) 3 rebs; Christian Marquez (T) 2 rebs.