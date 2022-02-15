EPHRATA — The East Valley boys basketball season looked to be in serious danger of ending after three quarters on the Red Devils' home floor Friday night.
Then Tyrus Johnson and Eli Esquivel came to life in the fourth quarter, rallying Red Devils to force overtime. Teegan Hooper hit two baskets in the extra period to help carry East Valley to a 63-62 win over Ephrata, keeping the season alive for at least one more game.
Johnson and Esquivel ended up with 16 points each for a total of 32, 19 of which came after final quarter started. Preston Sluder provided some offense in the first half, when he scored all 10 of his points.
East Valley's set to travel to Ellensburg for a loser-out game on Thursday with one more game to reach Regionals for the winner.
EPHRATA — Travis Hendrick 11, Han. Roberts 4, Cody Black 13, W. Roberts 4, Ethan Black 22, Cobb 1, Hay. Roberts 4, Devine 0, Chornuk 3.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 8, Tyrus Johnson 16, Eli Esquivel 16, Field 8, Calhoun 2, Preston Sluder 10, Taylor 0, Locke 3.
Ephrata=10=14=19=14=5=—=62
East Valley=12=18=6=21=6=—=63
ELLENSBURG 66, SELAH 58: At Ellensburg, Cade Gibson scored 14 of his 21 points in the final quarter to carry the Bulldogs past their rivals in a loser-out game. Jackson Pepper scored 17 points to lead the Vikings. Ellensburg advanced to Thursday's loser out game at home against East Valley and Selah finished the season 10-12.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 17, Giles 7, McNett 3, Kuhn 6, Jones 7, Young 7, Levi Pepper 11, Benjamin 0, Wright 0.
ELLENSBURG — Gav. Marrs 2, Conaway 0, Cade Gibson 25, Morrill 0, Nealey 8, Darius Andaya 10, JT Fenz 10, Emmett Fenz 11.
Selah=9=12=16=15=—=58
Ellensburg=10=21=14=21=—=66
Ellensburg highlights: Gibson 4 3p, 6 rebs; J. Fenz 6 assts; E. Fenz 7 rebs, 4 assts; Gavin Marrs 14 rebs, 5 blks.
GIRLS
EWAC DISTRICT
BURBANK 45, WHITE SWAN 35: At White Swan, junior Keegan Wolfsberger nearly posted a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals for the Cougars in a loser-out game.
BURBANK — Wallace 6, Lee 0, Alyssa Stanley 10, Kinsey 7, Jamison 4, Avlyn Parieia 16, Larson 2.
WHITE SWAN — Jackson 2, Fiander 0, M. Bass 4, Bock 9, Scabbyrobe 0, E. Bass 0, Keegan Wolfsberger 16, Vanpelt 4, Young 0, Wheeler 0.
Burbank=9=8=12=16=—=45
White Swan=0=15=11=9=—=35
WS highlights: Jovena Scabbyrobe 5 rebs, 3 assts; Melanie Bass 3 stls; Shayonnie Jackson 4 blks; Wolfsberger 10 rebs, 9 stls.
GRANGER 39, TRI-CITIES PREP 27: At Granger, Jasslyn Ramos scored 10 points for the Spartans and they pulled away late to advance to 2B Regionals in a loser-out game. Granger trailed by six at halftime before giving up just nine points the rest of the way. They're ranked 18th in the most recent 2B RPI rankings and will find out their next opponent on Sunday.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Landram 0, Hannah Chang 11, Poesely Smith 10, Potter 2, Balcom 2, Pederson 0, K. Chang 2.
GRANGER — Herrera 9, Quinonez 3, Chavez 6, Carrasco 2, Jasslyn Ramos 10, Vasquez 6, Franco 3.
Tri-Cities Prep=3=15=4=5=—=27
Granger=2=10=13=14=—=39
