East Valley could have been forgiven if it had taken winning for granted by the end of a dominant regular season.

After all, the unbeaten Red Devils outscored opponents 23-4 through the first half of CWAC play and clinched an outright league title with three matches left.

Junior midfielder Shannah Mellick said coach Tim Ostrander’s classroom lessons kept the team focused as it allowed just one goal in its last six games. A “word of the week” and motivational quotes provided energy to ensure East Valley never stopped improving as the postseason approached.

“We talked a lot about what we wanted to do but his words, humility, we talked about that,” Mellick said. “So it was being able to have goals but knowing to stay focused on what we have.”

She set the tone in practice and led the Red Devils’ attack, scoring a Valley-best 23 goals in 16 games, along with 15 assists. East Valley started its quest for a state playoff berth with a 6-0 win over Prosser in the district semifinals Thursday night.

Mellick opened the scoring on a penalty kick and two more goals were scored by freshman Ariana Lopez, who said her favorite word of the week was “aspire.” After seemingly everyone chipped in to score 24 goals in the first two games this fall, the two central attacking midfielders accounted for more than two-thirds of East Valley’s scoring the rest of the regular season, contributing 19 goals each.

They began building their chemistry before Lopez reached high school, since she played up to join Mellick for the Central Washington Sounders. Mellick said their shared field vision allows them to maintain possession well and Lopez added they bring a similar mindset.

“We’re both smart on the ball,” Lopez said. “We’re a pretty good duo.”

Ostrander agreed and praised the versatility that allows both to occasionally play up top or out on the wing. But even with all of their talent and success on display this season, Ostrander marveled at their ability to stay grounded.

At times he’s asked Lopez to work past her shyness and become more assertive, making sure she’s taking advantages of opportunities to create. No Red Devils do that better than Mellick, who Ostrander said is already drawing attention from college coaches, including the staff at Central Washington.

“She’s a phenomenal player and her work rate is amazing and that’s what makes her continue to improve,” Ostrander said. “As good as she is, she is never satisfied with being stagnant.”

Teammates feed off of that mentality, setting high standards in everything they do. So when central defenders Mackenzie Isaak and Jasmine Farias made mistakes to allow goals in a 5-2 win over Prosser, Ostrander never needed to say much to ensure they kept a shoutout the next time against the Mustangs.

East Valley faced a rare deficit against Ellensburg before Mellick sprinted to deliver a game-winning assist as the ball nearly crossed the goalline, and then she sealed the win with a goal in overtime.

Selah closely defended Mellick and Lopez in a 1-0 Red Devils win to give them another unique test, which Ostrander said served as a reminder of how badly everyone else wanted to beat them.

“I talked to them at halftime of that Ellensburg game about how it wasn’t fun to be in that position down 1-0,” Ostrander said. “But it was really good for us at that point in time to be challenged and to feel what it’s like to play from behind and to feel the pressure of having to get a goal to equalize.”

Lopez said she’s feeling some nerves heading into her first postseason, but she’s confident support from teammates will put her at ease. Even when defenses find a way to slow down Lopez and Mellick, players like Lilliana Byers and Eveyanna Townsend have stepped up to score critical goals.

A district championship would mean the first trip to state for everyone on East Valley’s roster. The Red Devils could also achieve that goal by finishing second or third in the district and then winning a crossover against the Greater Spokane League.

Ostrander knows tough competition awaits in the 2A tournament, where no team east of the Cascades has reached the title game since Cheney in 2009. But he also understands East Valley’s resume compares favorably to just about everyone and believes his junior-led team has the experience necessary to succeed.

“Talent and skill is obvious to everybody else and I tell these guys part of being humble does not mean that you can’t be confident,” Ostrander said. “So I think that we have a lot of confidence and I also told them to feel worthy of what we’ve accomplished.”