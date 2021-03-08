WAPATO — Shannah Mellick scored two goals, one in each half, and assisted on two others to lead East Valley to a 6-0 victory against Wapato on Monday night.
Joslin Base scored two second-half goals and Jada Mendoza had a goal and an assist in the first half for the Red Devils.
East Valley will play Selah at the Sozo Sports Complex on Thursday.
First half: 1, East Valley, Shannah Mellick (Jada Mendoza), 8:00; 2, East Valley, Emily Arreola (S. Mellick), 21:00; 3, East Valley, Mendoza (S. Mellick), 24:00.
Second half: 4, East Valley, S. Mellick (Eveyanna Townsend), 67:00; 5, East Valley, Joslin Base, 72:00; 6, East Valley, Base (Grace Russell), 78:00.
Saves: Makenzie Mellick (EV) 3; Wapato 4.
SCAC
LA SALLE 9, NACHES VALLEY 1: At Naches Valley, Kendall Moore scored three goals and both Gillian Martin and Isabella Roberts had two goals and an assist for La Salle, which hosts Wapato on Wednesday.
Faith Hahn-Landis scored the lone goal for Naches Valley, which travels to Toppenish on Wednesday.
First half: 1, La Salle, Kendall Moore (Grace Liscano), 21:00; 2, La Salle, Isabella Roberts (Azul Ponce), 26:00; 3, La Salle, Gillian Martin, 31:00; 4, La Salle, Hailey Price, 32:00.
Second half: 5, La Salle, Liscano (Martin), 48:00; 6, La Salle, Martin (Liscano), 56:00; 7, La Salle, Moore (Roberts), 58:00; 8, La Salle, Moore (Radillo), 60:00; 9, Naches Valley, Faith Hahn-Landis, 68:00; 10, La Salle, Roberts, 73:00.
Saves: Talina White (LS) 0; Tanara Zybach (NV) 8, Reece Washburn (NV) 6.
HIGHLAND 7, TOPPENISH 0: At Highland, Rachael Keller and Michelle Soto both had two goals and an assist for the Scotties.
Highland (6-1) will host Cle Elum on Wednesday.
First half: 1, Highland, Michelle Soto (Rachael Keller), 18:00; 2, Highland, Keller (Gaby Gutierrez), 22:00; 3, Highland, Keller (Soto), 36:00; 4, Highland, Jackie Ceja (Jamilet Cortez), 39:00.
Second half: 5, Highland, Mariana Ramos, 49:00; 6, Highland, Soto (Anahi Garcia), 58:00; 7, Highland, Carolina Arceo (Garcia), 72:00.
Saves: Toppenish 12; Arceo (H) 0, Keller (H) 0.
CONNELL 8, GRANGER 0: At Granger, Connell scored three goals in the first half and had five goals in the second half to beat Granger.
First half: 1, Connell, 14:00; 2, Connell, 20:00; 3, Connell, 24:00.
Second half: 4, Connell, 59:00; 5, Connell, 62:00; 6, Connell, 65:00; 7, Connell, 67:00; 8, Connell, 69:00.
Saves: Litzy Miranda (G) 6.
VOLLEYBALLSCAC
LA SALLE 3, TOPPENISH 0: At Toppenish, Tatum Marang had 16 kills and six digs to lead La Salle to a sweep of Toppenish, 25-12, 25-13, 25-22.
Jalissa Johnson led Toppenish with two aces and six kills.
La Salle will host Connell on Wednesday while Toppenish will travel to Kiona-Benton.
La Salle highlights: Emilie Munguia 2 aces, 6 kills, 4 digs, 11 perfect passes; Paige Falk 2 aces, 3 kills, 8 digs, 9 pp, 1 block; Tatum Marang 16 kills, 6 digs, 11 pp; Courtney Standley 1 ace, 3 kills, 6 digs, 5 pp, 28 assists; Teryn May 5 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs, 14 pp, 1 block; Bella Kanelopoulos 2 digs, 6 pp; Natalia Valledares 1 pp.
Toppenish highlights: Emily Larios 12 digs; 10 perfect passes; Ariana Sanchez 2 aces, 3 kills, 1 block; Jalissa Johnson 2 aces, 6 kills.
NACHES VALLEY 3, KIONA-BENTON 0: At Naches Valley, Allison Uecker was 8 for 8 serving with two aces, 17 kills and 14 digs and the Rangers swept Kiona-Benton in three sets, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18.
Naches Valley will travel to Zillah on Wednesday.
Naches Valley highlights: Allison Uecker 17 kills, 8-8 serving, 2 aces, 14 digs; Cassandra Barragan 7-8 serving, 2 aces, 18 digs, 4 assists; Kylee Jackson 18-18 serving, 13 digs; Hope Saucedo 6 kills, 2 blocks; Payton Smith 14-15 serving, 15 digs; Maddie Kime 2 kills, 18 assists; Gracie Hargroves 3 kills, 3 blocks; Emmie Meloy 4 kills, 7-8 serving, 2 blocks.