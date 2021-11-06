PASCO — On the face of it, Kate Laurent and the Ellensburg girls had a decent day — one of the best individual times for all races and just a few points from a team trophy, always a tough prize to secure.
But for both, Saturday’s events at the Class 2A state championships were just a little bit off. And it was hard to keep that little bit from stinging.
Laurent’s bid for a state title, which former teammate Leah Holmgren captured two years ago, fell short in fourth place but she still clocked 18 minutes, 36 seconds on the demanding 5,000-meter course, which has more hills than spectators think on the fairways of Sun Willows Golf Course.
Anacortes junior Jessica Frydenlund, the state’s ‘virtual’ state champion in 2020 when the pandemic canceled the annual meet, charged away at the start and maintained it, winning in 17:58. Logan Hofstee of East Valley-Spokane was alone in second for the second half of the race, and Shelton’s Alauna Carstens edged an unsuspecting Laurent for third right at the line.
“The Anacortes girl really took off at the start, which I heard she might do,” Laurent said. “So I was just trying to be smart and stay back and not make a mistake. She never slowed down and I kind of settled into third and kept running as hard as I could.”
Laurent placed fourth here as a sophomore to help the Bulldogs when the team title and made the podium in 14th as a freshman.
“This week has been so stressful and I’ve never felt like that before,” she added. “In the race, that kind of affected me. It’s disappointing that I can’t say I got first at state, but I’m glad with the effort I made and I know I’m ready to run at the college level.”
Laurent made a recruiting visit to Gonzaga later on Saturday.
Senior Elaine Joyce was Ellensburg’s No. 2 runner followed by two freshmen, Emma Beachy and Margaret Hudson, as the Bulldogs posted a score of 174 points — just 10 away from fourth and a team trophy. It was Ellensburg’s fifth consecutive top-five finish at state dating back to 2016.
MILES SHINES FOR RANGERS: Naches Valley sophomore Brooke Miles earned a podium finish a big personal 5K best in the 1A girls race.
Miles came through the first mile in 18th, climbed to 10th at two miles and finished in 11th in 19:46, her best 5K by 52 seconds. In the program’s first state appearance since 1990, the Rangers finished ninth with no seniors.
Wapato senior Crystal Colin, the SCAC district champion, just missed the podium in 17th. She did make it in 2019, placing 15th in the 2A race as a sophomore.
In the boys 1A race, Naches Valley had the top local finisher as well with junior Quinten Jones in 28th.
