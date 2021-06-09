GRANDVIEW — After an unbeaten run through league duals, Selah capped its season with seven champions and 12 finalists at Wednesday's CWAC Showcase wrestling finale.
The Vikings also collected four third-place finishes in the non-scoring, five-team competition.
Host Grandview had four champions and Ellensburg had two and Prosser one.
The match of the day came in the 145-pound final when Selah junior Jesse Salinas edged Ellensburg senior Christian Davis 5-3. Salinas was the 132 state 2A runner-up last year while Davis was a third-place medalist at 120.
Teams: Selah, Ellensburg, East Valley, Grandview, Prosser.
Championship finals
106: Idrian Monreal (G) d. Nathan Shipley (S), 12-6. 113: Mason Martin (S) p. Danny Hudak (P). 120: Diego Contreras (P) inj. def. Marco Gonzalez (S). 126: Moon Thompson (S) d. Soren Hanson (EV), 4-2. 132: Jesus Sanchez (G) tf. Angel Martinez (P), 16-0. 138: Damian Monreal (G) p. Julian Sanchez (G). 145: Jesse Salinas (S) d. Christian Davis (Ell), 5-3. 152: Ethan Garza (S) tf. Luke Bayne (Ell), 18-2. 160: Judah Yates (S) tf. Kade Merrick (P), 17-1. 170: Jaime Tovar (G) p. Josh Holmes (S). 182: Jerry Schmidt (S) d. Neo Medrano (Prosser), 7-5. 195: Logan Stolen (Ell) p. Sean Davis (Ell). 220: Richard Wellington (Ell) d. Jashan Singh (S), 3-1. 285: Mickey Ray (S) for. Titan Nelson (S).
Third place
106: Jaden Moreno (P). 120: Evan Benitez (G). 126: Abel Acosta (P). 132: Sammy Gonzalez (S). 138: Jacob Bacon (Ell). 145: Azel Gonzalez (G). 152: Daniel Garcia (EV). 160: Dale Faubion (Ell). 170: Cade Robertson (S). 182: Damon Hozjon (S). 195: Daniel Herrera (S). 220: Tyler Gotchalk (Ell). 285: Jacob Marks (P).
---
Toppenish wins 10 finals
WAPATO — With 10 champions and seven by fall, Toppenish rolled up 257 points to win the SCAC district wrestling team title on Wednesday.
Wapato had two individual winners but stayed close with its depth, scoring 227 points for second place. Zillah also had two winners, both by pin, and finish third with 125.5 points.
The Wildcats also edged Wapato 115-106 for the girls team title. Toppenish and Wapato split the contested finals.
BOYS
Team scores: Toppenish 257, Wapato 227, Zillah 125.5, Naches Valley 85, College Place 31, Kiona-Benton 27, Connell 3.
Championship finals
106: Adan Estrada (T) p. Anthony Perez (W), 2:36. 113: Jaime Alejandre (Z) p. Cameron Fonseca (W), 2:56. 120: Luis Barajas (W) p. Jesse Guizar (W), 3:45. 126: Marcos Torres (T) p. Xavier Acevedo (W), 1:34. 132: Horacio Godinez (T) p. Julio Brizuela (W), 1:33. 138: Jeremiah Zuniga (T) d. Hudson Garcia (Z), 4-0. 145: Emerique Gonzalez (T) md. Madden Garcia (Z), 14-1. 152: Abel Nava (T) p. Mitch Helgert (NV), 3:34. 160: Juan Escamilla (T) md. Seth Ordaz (T), 9-1. 170: Luis Mendoza (T) p. Jorge Mendoza (W), 2:58. 182: Kaiden Kintner (T) p. Ricardo Gomez-Sanchez (Z), 3:15. 195: Cruz Hernandez (Z) p. Caleb Wertenberger (Z), 3:52. 220: Josh Luna (T) p. Jesse Hernandez (CP), 1:41. 285: Eduardo Mendez (W) d. Rocco Clark (T), 5-1.
Third-fourth
113: Rich Azurin (W) d. Gavin George (NV), 9-7. 120: Juan Valencia (Z) p. Jesse Zuniga (T), 0:51. 126: Christian Macias (W) p. Issac Riedinger (KB), 4:07. 132: Zane Johnson (NV) d. Jose Leyva (W), 8-2. 138: Josiah Johnson (T) d. Ty Moore (NV), 5-2. 145: Keeven Gifford (KB) d. Diego Ramirez (W), 13-6. 152: Lincoln Garcia (Z) d. Jose Adame (W), 2-0. 160: Antonio Flores (W) d. Payton Tatum (NV), 4-3. 170: 3, Armando Barrera (W). 182: Jose Mendoza (W) p. Josiah Hankins (NV), 2:27. 195: 3, Anthony Espinoza (KB). 220: Hunter Turley (NV) d. Alan Juarez (NV), 5-3. 285: Alex Smith (CP) d. Christian Longtimesleeping (W), 4-2.
GIRLS
Team scores: Toppenish 115, Wapato 106, Kiona-Benton 4.
Championship finals
105: 1, Betzabeth Zaragoza (W). 115: 1, Jasmin Gonzalez (T). 120: Mithzy Brizuela-Villegas (W) d. Mayan Riojas (T), 6-4. 125: Marissa Riojas (T) md. Alyx Dudenhoeffer (W), 13-2. 130: Lexie Garza (W) d. Lizbeth Velasco (T), 11-6. 135: Ruby Clark (T) d. Sitlaly Macias (W), 9-4. 140: 1, Jocy Velasco (T). 145: 1, Brianna Arias (T). 155: 1, Ruby Rios (T). 190: 1, Yasmari Rodriguez (W). 235: 1, Jaelynn Farias (W).
Third-fourth — 120: Karen Valladres Coronel (W) d. Kailey Covington (KB), 4-1.
---