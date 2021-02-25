ELLENSBURG — Sophomore Abby Harrell put away 16 kills and senior Taylor Perez had 15 digs to lead unbeaten Ellensburg to a 3-0 win over East Valley in CWAC volleyball Thursday night.
Freshman Kacey Mayo put together 11 assists and seven digs for the Bulldogs, who won 25-20, 25-13, 25-12 to lift their record to 4-0. Ellensburg hosts Grandview on Saturday and will then play two CBBN teams next week.
Macy Taylor had 11 digs and 10 perfect passes for East Valley (2-3), which plays at Davis on Tuesday.
EV highlights: Macy Taylor 10 pp, 11 digs; Bryana Barry 6 pp, 7 digs, 2 kills; Karina Hibbitt 3 pp, 5 digs, 2 kills, 3 aces; Myrisa Randolph 3 kills, 3 digs, 6 assists.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 16 kills, 7 digs, 8 perfect passes; Alice Bennett 6 kills, 4 blocks; Taylor Perez 3 aces, 15 digs; Olivia Anderson 4 kills, 2 blocks; Kacey Mayo 11 assists, 7 digs.
---
PROSSER 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Prosser, Halle Wright, Olivia Campos and Ellie Maljaars combined for 25 kills and 22 digs in the Mustangs' 25-15, 25-11, 25-20 sweep. Prosser hosts Selah on Saturday.
Prosser highlights: Halle Wright 10 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs; Olivia Campos 8 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace; Ellie Maljaars 7 kills, 8 blocks 12 digs, 2 aces; Kambree Blair 4 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Brooke Bennett 29 assists, 6 aces, 2 kills; Grace Meirndorf 5 aces, 2 digs; Abby Finn 2 aces, 8 digs; KJ Ohler 2 digs; Kendra Groeneveld 1 kill.
Grandview highlights: Jazmine Richey 5 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs.
---
EWAC
KITTITAS 3, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 0: At Dayton, Natalia Benevides served seven aces and had 11 digs as the Coyotes swept 25-17, 25-18, 25-21. Kittitas (2-0) plays at Cle Elum on Saturday.
Kittitas highlights: Natalia Benevides 11 digs, 2 kills, 7 aces; Amelia Mohn 6 digs, 12 assists; Jillian Provaznik 10 digs, 5 kills, 5 aces, 14 assists; Courtney Coates 2 blocks, 5 kills, 4 digs; Sydney Lael 8 digs, 3 aces.
---
BURBANK 3, WHITE SWAN 0: At Burbank, Yuliana Yelechchin recorded 10 kills for the Cougars and teammate Sunmiet Brown had 21 assists. Burbank prevailed at home 25-13, 25-20, 25-17.
White Swan highlights: Sunmiet Brown 21 assists; Shayonnie Jackson 4 kills; Yuliana Yelechchin 10 kills; Lovey Vanpelt 7 kills; Keegan Wolfsberger 4 kills; Sidni Watkins 2 blocks.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
DESALES 3, YAKAMA TRIBAL 0: At Yakama Tribal, Naylanee Strom had 24 assists for the Eagles against DeSales, which claimed the win 25-22, 25-19, 25-17. Yakama Tribal plays at Sunnyside Christian on Saturday.
YT highlights: Naylanee Strom 24 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace, 9 good serves; Sydrah Eagleheart 6 kills, 1 block, 8 digs, 8 good serves; Saneah Eagleheart 7 kills, 4 digs; G'Mewiin Mills 6 kills, 2 digs, 6 good serves; Sakoyah Randle 4 kills, 5 assists, 7 digs, 8 good serves; Jada Liulamaga 8 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs, 7 good serves.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
CWAC
SELAH 4, PROSSER 0: At Selah, Chloe Andrews recorded a hat trick and assisted on the fourth goal for the Vikings, who led 1-0 at the break.
Selah (2-1) will take on La Salle at Sozo on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
First half: 1, Selah, Chloe Andrew (Amelia Haller), 35:00.
Second half: 2, Selah, Chloe Andrew (Maya Hall), 47:00; 3, Selah, Brooke Reiber (Chloe Andrew), 56:00; 4, Selah, Chloe Andrew, 72:00.
Saves: Sarah Russell (S) 2, Prosser 14.
---
ELLENSBURG 7, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, senior Maddy Snow scored two goals in the first half as the Bulldogs pushed their league record to 4-0.
Goalkeepers Vivianne Wright and Reagan Messner combined on the shutout for Ellensburg, which plays at East Valley on Saturday.
First half: 1, Ell, Maddy Snow (Kaelynn Smith); 10:00; 2, Ell, Dylan Philip (Carsyn Arlt), 28:00; 3, Ell, Arlt (Philip), 35:00; 4, Ell, Snow, 37:00.
Second half: 5, Ell, Anna Engeland, 48:00; 6, Ell, Blake Johnson (Caitlyn Cheney), 61:00; 7, Ell, Smith, 79:00.
Saves: Vivianne Wright and Reagan Messner (E) 3.
---
CROSS COUNTRY
SCAC
AT APPLE RIDGE
Teams: Toppenish, La Salle, Wapato, Naches Valley, Riverside Christian.
BOYS
Top 10: Isaac Immel (RC) 17:07 (3 miles), Andrew Sandoval (T) 17:31, Cesar Loza (W) 18:01, Quinten Jones (NV) 18:08, Hazen Jacob (W) 18:46, Gabriel Valdez (T) 18:49, Darwin Gonzalez 18:49, Wyatt Clements (NV) 18:50, Harold Garcia (W) 18:59, Xavier Acevedo (W) 19:02.
GIRLS
Top 10: Betzabeth Zaragoza (W) 20:56, Crystal Colin (W) 22:26, Katrina Feriante (NV) 23:15, Joelle Shields (NV) 23:52, Brooke Miles (NV) 24:01, Vanessa Carriedo (T) 24:03, Allison Smith (NV) 24:43, Daphne Hernandez (T) 25:02, Brianna Littlebull (W) 25:32, Natalia Sanchez (T) 26:17.
---
AT ZILLAH
Teams: Connell, College Place, Zillah.
BOYS — Winner: Dallin Price (Co) 17:46 (5K). Local highlights: 11, Tysen Reed (Z) 20:42.
GIRLS — Winner: Sariah Hales (Co) 23:25. Local highlights: 2, Gracie Salverda (Z) 25:18; 3, Hollie Ziegler (Z) 25:21; 4, Lily Simmons (Z) 25:59; 6, Belgica Monroy (Z) 26:33.
---
EWAC
AT PASCO
Teams: Granger, Cle Elum, Highland, Tri-Cities Prep.
BOYS — Winner: Ciaran St. Hiliare (TCP) 19:56 (5K). Local highlights: 2, Orlando Isiordia (G) 22:25; 6, Jonathan Bustamante (G) 23:45; 8, Jacob Ford (H) 25:48.
GIRLS — Winner: Presley Smith (TCP) 23:41. Local highlights: 7, Niveah Martinez (H) 27:36.