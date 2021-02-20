Senior Caitlyn Cheney broke a halftime tie with a goal in the 46th minute and lifted unbeaten Ellensburg to a 2-1 win over Selah in CWAC girls soccer on Saturday at Sozo Sports Complex.
Junior Dylan Philip scored her sixth goal in three matches to give the Bulldogs a quick lead in the third minute, but Selah's countered with an equalizer by Adley Franklin in the 17th minute.
Grandview will host both teams next week, Selah (0-1) on Tuesday followed by Ellensburg (3-0) on Thursday.
First half: 1, Ellensburg, Dylan Philip (Kaelynn Smith), 3:00; 2, Selah, Adley Franklin, 17:00.
Second half: 3, Ellensburg, Caitlyn Cheney, 46:00.
Saves: Vivianne Wright (E) 2, Reagan Messner (E) 3.
---
EAST VALLEY 4, GRANDVIEW 0: At Sozo, Joslin Base and Shannah Mellick scored two goals apiece and Grace Russell had three assists for the Red Devils (1-1), who play at Prosser on Tuesday.
First half: 1, EV, Joslin Base (Shannah Mellick), 4:00; 2, EV, Mellick (Grace Russell), 7:00; 3, EV, Mellick (Russell), 29:00.
Second half: 4, EV, Base (Russell), 60:00.
Saves: Makenzie Mellick (EV) 4, Grandview 12.
---
SCAC
WAPATO 5, NACHES VALLEY 4 (OT): At Sozo, the Wolves bolted to a 3-0 lead, NV rallied to tie the match twice late in the second half and then Wapato prevailed in overtime to win its season opener.
First half: 1, Wapato, not available, 5:00; 2, Wapato, 12:00; 3, Wapato, 22:00; 4, NV, Jorja Barbee (Faith Hahn-Landis), 36:00.
Second half: 5, NV, Hahn-Landis, 58:00; 6, NV, Barbee (Taylor Dunbar), 75:00; 7, Wapato, 77:00; 8, NV, Hahn-Landis, 80:00.
OT: 9, Wapato, 81:00.
---
VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 3, EAST VALLEY 1: At East Valley, Taylor Perez had 20 digs and Abby Harrell put away 21 kills as the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 with a 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17 victory.
Myrisa Randolph collected 15 kills and 16 assists for East Valley, which plays at Ellensburg on Thursday.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 21 kills, 13 digs, 19 perfect passes, 3 blocks; Taylor Perez 20 digs, 17 pp; Lydia Becker 7 kills, 2 aces, 13 digs; Olivia Anderson 4 kills; Kacey Mayo 21 assists, 7 digs; Allie Burton 15 assists, 4 digs, 4 aces.
East Valley highlights: Myrisa Randolph 15 kills, 16 assists; Karina Hibbit 3 aces, 6 digs; Bryana Barry 9 perfect passes 5 digs; Macy Taylor 11 pp, 2 kills, 4 digs; Emma Gruenberg 8 kills.
---
PROSSER 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, Halle Wright's 13 kills and Brooke Bennett's 26 assists sparked the Mustangs to a 25-12, 25-23, 25-14 sweep.
Prosser highlights: Halle Wright 13 kills, 2 blocks; Olivia Campos 8 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces; Ellie Maljaars 2 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Kambree Blair 4 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Brooke Bennett 26 assists, 3 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs; Grace Meirndorf 4 aces; Abby Finn 2 aces, 3 digs; Kendra Groeneveld 1 dig; KJ Ohler 3 digs.
Grandview highlights: Natalie Copeland 4 kills.
---
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 3, KIONA-BENTON 0: At Kiona-Benton, Payton Smith was 16-for-16 serving with four aces and Cassandra Barragan had nine digs and eight perfect passes as the Rangers swept 25-10, 25-19, 25-12.
Naches Valley (2-0) plays three straight days next week starting with its home opener on Monday against Zillah.
Naches Valley highlights: Allison Uecker 12 kills, 8-9 serving, 5 digs; Hope Saucedo 6 kills; Emmie Meloy 4 kills; Taylor Kyle-Reini 2 kills, 3 digs; Maddie Kime 15 assists, 5 digs, 2 kills, 8-9 serving, 2 aces; Payton Smith 16-16 serving, 4 aces, 7 digs, 4 pp; Cassandra Barragan 9 digs, 8 pp, 7-7 serving.
---
COLLEGE PLACE 3, ZILLAH 2: At Zillah, Brynn Widner collected 21 kills and 50 digs and Maddie Wallace had 16 kills with 26-for-27 serving for the Leopards, who fell to the Hawks 7-25, 25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12.
Zillah highlights: Brynn Widner 13-13 serving, 21 kills, 1 block, 50 digs, 2 assists; Maddie Wallace 26-27 serving, 16 kills, 7 blocks, 7 digs; Diana Lopez 17-19 serving, 6 kills, 7 digs; Mia Hicks 1 kill, 6 blocks, 2 digs; Mayce Wofford 11-12 serving, 4 kills, 49 assists, 15 digs; Emmalee Nishi 16-17 serving, 32 digs; Vanessa Chavez 11-12 serving, 12 digs; Aly Delarosa 11-12 serving, 3 kills, 1 block, 3 digs.
---
LA SALLE 3, TOPPENISH 1: At La Salle, Tatum Marang posted eight kills and six aces to help the Lightning rally for a 19-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 victory. La Salle (1-1) plays at Connell on Monday.
Toppenish highlights: Jalissa Johnson 6 kills 2 blocks; Ariana Sanchez 3 blocks, 3 assists.
La Salle highlights: Emilie Munguia 8-10 serving, 14 pp, 9 kills; Paige Falk 14-17 serving, 4 aces, 7 pp, 3 digs, 2 kills, 2 blocks; Tatum Marang 14-15 serving, 6 aces, 14 pp, 2 digs, 8 kills, 2 blocks; Teryn May 13-15 serving, 13 assists, 3 kills; Kathryn Snyder 7-7 serving, 2 digs, 5 assists; Courtney Standley 14-15 serving, 3 aces, 5 pp, 7 assists, 5 kills; Bella Kanelopoulos 12-12 serving, 2 aces, 12 pp, 4 kills.
---
CONNELL 3, WAPATO 0: At Wapato, Lexie Garza's five kills paced the Wolves against Connell, which prevailed 25-18, 25-11, 25-9. Wapato plays at College Place on Monday.
Wapato highlights: Lexie Garza 5 kills, Mithzy Brizuela 7 assists.
---
CROSS COUNTRY
CWAC
AT SELAH
BOYS
Team scores: Selah 25, East Valley 51, Prosser 56.
Top 10: Cooper Quigley (S) 13:06 (4K); Lukkes Hultberg (P) 13:30; Nicolas Spencer (EV) 14:11; Michael Strand (S) 14:14; Eric Swedin (S) 14:16; Sam Anderson (S) 14:25; Kyle Parries (EV) 14:29; Ethan Denny (P) 14:31; Reece Ozanich (S) 15:00; Jonathan Orozco (S) 15:25.
GIRLS
Team scores: Selah 15, Prosser 46.
Top 10: Kieryann Mattson (S) 18:17; Aryanna Gonzalez (S) 18:18; Kyrsten Callahan (S) 18:44; Jenna Bond (S) 18:53; Jozi Eller (S) 18:53; Avery Thiemann (P) 19:15; Paige Mckinley (S) 19:16; Aida Roy (P) 19:51; Elizabeth Humberstad (P) 19:56; Abigail Huri (S) 20:08.
---
AT ELLENSBURG
BOYS
Team scores: Ellensburg 19, Grandview 42.
Top 10: Kaden Mattson (E) 14:11 (4K); Jorge Morales (G) 14:14; Luther Belofsky (E) 14:23; Bryton Wilson (E) 14:49; Chase Perez (E) 14:57; Jeremy Wallace (E) 15:12; Joseph Carlton (E) 15:27; Christian Rodriguez (G) 16:01; Lorenzo Castilleja (G) 16:01; Mac Steele (E) 16:06.
GIRLS
Team scores: Ellensburg 15, Grandview 50.
Top 10: Kate Laurent (E) 15:32; Rylee Leishman (E) 16:00; Holly Fromherz (E) 16:59; Elaine Joyce (E) 17:26; Olivia Berthon-Koch (E) 17:54; Eva Herion (E) 17:56; Chloe Mattson (E) 18:14; Katherine Hudson (E) 18:57; Emily Ryder (E) 19:01; Caitlin Wassell (E) 19:02.
---
SCAC
AT NACHES VALLEY
BOYS
Team scores: College Place 36, Connell 37, Wapato 61, Toppenish 102, Naches Valley 121.
Winner: Abelardo Morales Flores (Co) 16:47 (3m).
Local highlights: 4, Andrew Sandoval (T) 17:04; 5, Cesar Loza (W) 17:33; 11, Hazen Jacob (W) 18:23; 12, Xavier Acevedo (W) 18:27.
GIRLS
Team scores: Naches Valley 42, Toppenish 58, Wapato 59, College Place 86, Connell 92.
Local highlights: 2, Betzabeth Zaragoza (W) 20:14.0; 3, Joelle Shields (NV) 21:23; 5, Katrina Feriante (NV) 22:28; 6, Brooke Miles (NV) 23:50; 7, Vanessa Carriedo (T) 23:56; 8, Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (T) 24:05; 9, Allison Smith (NV) 24:21; 11, Bree Peters (T) 24:39.
---
GIRLS SWIMMING
CWAC
AT LIONS POOL
Team scores: Selah 94, Ellensburg 47; Selah 116, Prosser 36; Selah 109, Grandview 24; Selah 109, East Valley 24; Ellensburg 89, East Valley 41; East Valley 46, Grandview 40; Prosser 66, East Valley 44.
Top three
200 medley relay: Selah 2:01.87, Ellensburg 2:19.12, Prosser 2:28.95.
200 free: Robin Willey (S) 2:29.72, Sydney Dick (Ell) 2:29.77, McKenna Swindell (S) 2:43.53.
200 IM: Katie Ramos (S) 2:26.31, Arianna Sanchez (G) 2:46.03, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ell) 2:58.34.
50 free: Izzy Vick (S) 26.44, Kyli Washabaugh (S) 28.96, Lizzy Church (EV) 30.50.
100 fly: Emily Holt (Ell) 1:14.13, Anna Oomanico (P) 1:28.14, Faithe Miller (P) 1:29.53.
100 free: Izzy Vick (S) 58.75, Gabby Young (S) 1:03.95, Sydney Dick (Ell) 1:08.69.
500 free: Emily Holt (Ell) 6:41.40, Elisa Ozanich (S) 6:46.95, McKenna Swindell (S) 7:35.09.
200 free relay: Selah 1:51.45, East Valley 2:10.02, Ellensburg 2:15.00.
100 back: Katie Ramos (S) 1:06.40, Arianna Sanchez (G) 1:18.82, Robin Willey (S) 1:19.16.
100 breast: Gabby Young (S) 1:19.88, Kyli Washabaugh (S) 1:19.89, Jedida A. (G) 1:25.00.
400 free relay: Ellensburg 4:29.19, Selah 4:50.37, Prosser 5:25.00.
---
FOOTBALL
LATE FRIDAY
Prosser 45, Selah 7
Prosser statistics
RUSHING: Kaiden Rivera 5-36, Cade Harris 1-13, Jake Gray 3-12, Jacob Chavez 1-9, Kase Tuttle 2-7, Zach Castejilla 1-6.
PASSING: Rivera 26-40-2-325, Brennan Carey 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING: Brock Weinmann 10-104, Haden Hicks 4-92, Kaden Swift 3-43, Chavez 2-29, Isaac Kernan 2-21, Reilly Williams 1-11, AJ Gonzalez 1-11, Gray 1-6, Tuttle 1-4, Tommy Inions 1-4.
---