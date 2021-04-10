ELLENSBURG — Two of the CWAC's best teams showed off their offensive firepower in a doubleheader on Saturday.
Ellensburg opened with a 14-4 win, led by two hits and two RBI for John Beard as the Bulldogs drew 12 walks. East Valley's Teghan Moser hit two home runs to help the Red Devils win the second game 14-9, which included a five-run sixth to break an 8-8 tie.
East Valley (4-1) will host Grandview next Saturday and Ellensburg (3-3) will play at Selah on Tuesday.
Game 1
East Valley=000=40=—=4=4=6
Ellensburg=226=04=—=14=8=1
Gurtler, Morrow (3) and Larkin. Delvo, Sitton (4) and Morrill.
Highlights: Dillan Morrow (EV) 2-2, 2b, run; Kaden Taylor (EV) 1-2, 2b, RBI; Ryker Fortier (El) 1-3, 2b, 3 runs, RBI, 3 sb; John Beard (El) 2-3, run, 2 RBI.
Game 2
East Valley=320=125=1=—=14=12=5
Ellensburg=222=111=0=—=9=10=5
Taylor, Field (4), Estill (6) and Moser. Beard, Fortier (1), Gibson (6) and Morrill.
Highlights: Tyler Stone (EV) 1-3, 2b, 3 runs, 3 sb; Morrow (EV) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI, 2 sb; Garin Gurtler (EV) 3-4, run, 3 RBI, sb; Teghan Moser (EV) 2-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI; Cade Gibson (El) 4-5, 2 2 runs, 2 RBI; Joe Bugni (El) 2-3, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI.
---
SELAH 9-19, GRANDVIEW 2-0: At Grandview, leadoff man Grant Chapman went 6 for 8 with two doubles and scored four times to spark the Vikings offense while Carter Seely and Wyatt Johnson combined for a five-inning one-hitter to close out the sweep. Selah (5-0) will host Ellensburg on Tuesday and Grandview will play at East Valley next Saturday.
Game 1
Selah=214=200=0=—=9=12=5
Grandview=100=00=1=—=2=4=2
Herbst, Perralta (4) and Pettyjohn. Sauve, Guillen (5) and Judkins.
Highlights: Grant Chapman (S) 3-4, 2b, 3 runs; Caden Herbst (S) 3-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Ryan Bair (S) 2-3, 2b, RBI; Matthew Sauve (G) 2-3, RBI.
Game 2
Selah=782=20=—=19=16=0
Grandview=000=00=—=0=1=4
Seely, Johnson and Pettyjohn. Kleinow, Cardenas (1), Tovar (4) and Gomez.
Highlights: Chapman (S) 3-4, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI; Connor Dailey (S) 1-3, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Matt Quincy (S) 2-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Drew Benjamin (S) 3-4, 2b, 4 runs, 2 sb; Carter Seely (S) 1-3, 3b, RBI; Eian Perralta 1-1, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Bair (S) 1-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI.
---
SCAC
COLLEGE PLACE 12-13, NACHES VALLEY 1-2: At Naches, the Rangers suffered their first two losses of the season against unbeaten College Place. Naches Valley will play a doubleheader at Connell on Tuesday.
Game 1
College Place=504=21=—=12
Naches Valley=000=10=—=1
McKenzie and Josifek. J. Jenkins, Sedge (3) and Cypher.
Game 2
College Place=026=14=—=13=14=0
Naches Valley101=00=—=2=6=1
Courtney, Hamada (4) and Josifek. L. Jenkins, Sedge (4) and Cypher.
NV highlights: Porter Abrams 2-3, 2b, 3b, run. Garren Gooler 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI.
---
Zillah 16-17, WAPATO 3-7: At Zillah, Braydon Flood went 5-for-6 with two doubles and a triple, and recorded six strikeouts on the mound for the Leopards in a sweep. Zillah (3-4) will play at Kiona-Benton on Tuesday.
Game 1
Wapato=030=00=—=3=4=2
Zillah=408=4x=—=16=10=0
Dollente, Bill (3) and Macias; Haffner and Flood.
Highlights: Deluna (W) 2-2; Cash Lehman (Z) 2-2; Braydon Flood (Z) 3-4, 2 2b, 3b; Haffner (Z) 2-3, 11K.
Game 2
Wapato=000=07=—=7=5=3
Zillah=5(12)0=0x=—=17=10=0
Oleny, Parrish (2), Rodriguez (2) and Martinez; Flood, VanKemseke (5) and Cochran.
Highlights: Kaigen Cochran (Z) 2-3; Flood (Z) 2-2, 7K; Lane Damron (Z) 2-4.
---
CONNELL 16-18, LA SALLE 1-4: At La Salle, Tyson Snell went 2-for-4 for the Lightning in a sweep.
Game 1
Connell=016=45=—=16=8=0
La Salle=100=00=1=4=7
Holt, Gardner (5). Rettig, Cobar (3) and Snell.
La Salle highlights: Zachary Silva 1-1, 2b; Keegan Edler 1-2, 3b.
Game 2
Connell=314=406=—=18=13=4
La Salle=10-0=03=4=3=5
Corrales, Nicolas (5). Barker, Messer (3), Edler (6).
La Salle highlights: Tyson Snell 2-2, 3b, 3 RBI.
---
EWAC
TRI-CITIES PREP 23-28, KITTITAS 0-10: At Kittitas, the Coyotes posted two five-run innings in the second game but got swept by the Jaguars.
Game 1
Tri-Cities Prep=90(11)=80=—28=23=0
Kittitas=000=00=—=0=0=7
Grewe and Hedgreth. Gilson, Johnson (2), Carlson (3), Coles (5) and Tamez.
Game 2
Tri-Cities Prep=265=(10)0=—=23=11=3
Kittitas=500=50=—=10=6=5
Harper, Sherfey (4) and Hobson. Catlin, Smith (2), Coles (4), Essman (4) and Coles, Catlin.
Kittitas highlights: B. Catlin 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBI, sb; G. Carlson 2-3, run, RBI; C. Parker 1-3, 2b.
---
SOFTBALL
CWAC
SELAH 18-17, GRANDVIEW 1-0: At Selah, Lauren Thomas pitched a five inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts in the first game and combined with Aerin Lee on a five inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the second game to lead the Vikings to a sweep of the Greyhounds.
Sydney Wells was a combined 6 for 6 with five runs scored, three home runs — including a grand slam — and 11 RBI and Izzy Vick was 6 for 6 with four runs scored, a home run, and five RBI for Selah.
The Viking (5-0) play at Ellensburg on Tuesday.
Game 1
Grandview==100=00=—=1=0=0
Selah==980=1x=—=18=15=0
Garza and Figueroa; Thomas and Hite.
Highlights: Sydney Wells (S) 2-2, 2 runs, 6 RBI, 2 HR, grand slam; Izzy Vick (S) 2-2, 2 runs; Lauren Thomas (S) 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI, no-hitter, 14 Ks; Dilynn Hite (S) 3-3, 2 runs.
Game 2
Grandview==000=00=—=0=0=5
Selah==(10)41=2x=—=17=22=0
Ledesma and Euribe; Thomas, Lee (2) and and Hite, Wells (3).
Highlights: Sydney Wells (S) 4-4, 3 runs, 5 RBI, HR; Izzy Vick (S) 4-4, 2 runs, 5 RBI, HR; Gabi Young (S) 3-3; Paige Scoggin (S) 3-3, 2 runs; Ashlyn Knox (S) 2-2, 2 runs.
---
ELLENSBURG 12-3, EAST VALLEY 4-13: At East Valley, Tess Polacek homered and scored 3 runs for Ellensburg while Mia Wilson homered and drove in two runs for East Valley in a doubleheader split. The Bulldogs (4-1) will host Selah and the Red Devils (4-4) will play at Prosser on Tuesday.
Game 1
Ellensburg=020=352=0=—=12=14=1
East Valley=000=040=0=—=4=6=5
Kennedy and Messner. Lawrence and Jones.
Highlights: Victoria Zimmerman (El) 2-5, 2b, 3 RBI; Madison Kennedy (El) 2-5, 2b, 2 RBI; Tess Polacek (El) 2-5, 2 runs, sb; Sienna Pascoe (El) 2-3, 3 runs, sb; Chante LeaderCharge (El) 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Reagan Messner (El) 3-4, 3 runs, RBI; Allison Heater (EV) 2-3, run, RBI; Mia Wilson (EV) 1-4, HR; Tori Goodell 1-4, 2b, run.
Game 2
Ellensburg=020=01=—=3=7=5
East Valley=225=31=—=13=14=2
Zimmerman, Polacek (3) and LeaderCharge, Messner. Heater and Hagler.
Highlights: Polacek (El) 1-3, HR; Messner (El) 2-3, RBI; Goodell (EV) 3-4, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Heater (EV) 2-4, 3 runs; Wilson 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Kyki Hagler (EV) 2-4; Mimi Hager (EV) 2-4, 2 runs.
---
SCAC
ZILLAH 19-16, WAPATO 4-6: At Zillah, Taylor Savage went 5-for-5 with a double and a triple while driving in three runs for the Leopards (6-2) in a sweep. In other SCAC action, Naches Valley won 9-6 and 11-10 at College Place and Toppenish lost at Kiona-Benton 17-1 and 21-1.
Game 1
Wapato=220=—=4=1=4
Zillah=(11)44=—=19=14=2
Wapato batter not available; B. Ward and Savage.
Highlights: Tori Zapien (Z) 2-4, 4 RBI; Taylor Savage 2-2; Bailey Ward (Z) 2-3; Kadence Ward (Z) 2-3, 3 RBI; Ali De La Rosa (Z) 2-2.
Game 2
Wapato=330=00=—=6=4=3
Zillah==213=91=—=16=12=3
Wapato battery not available; Gauley, B. Ward (2) and Savage.
Highlights: Gracie Salverda (Z) 3-4; Savage (Z) 3-3, 2b, 3b, 3 RBI; B. Ward 2-3, 3b.
---
EWAC
GRANGER 15-18, TRI-CITIES PREP 0-3: At Granger, Shaylin Cardenas went a combined 5 for 6 with two doubles and six RBI and also struck out 12 batters to lead the Spartans to a sweep of Tri-Cities Prep.
Granger (2-0) will play at Mabton on Saturday.
Game 1
Tri-Cities Prep=not reported
Granger==357=x=—=15=15=2
Not reported; Cardenas and Morago.
Granger highlights: Nizhoni Tallman 3-3, 2 RBI; Shaylin Cardenas 3-3, 2 2b, 3 RBI; Hailee Golob 2-3, 3 RBI.
Game 2
Tri-Cities Prep=not reported
Granger==513=9=—=12=3
Not reported; Cardenas and Sharpe.
Granger highlights: Nizhoni Tallman 4-4, 2 RBI; Shaylin Cardenas 2-3, 3 RBI, 12K combined; Hailey Golob 2-3, 2 RBI.
---
MABTON 19-13, BURBANK 1-6: At Burbank, Mabton 2-0; play next hosting Dayton-Waitsburg on Wednesday
Game 1
Mabton==023=(10)4=-=19=10=2
Burbank==000=01=-=1=1=2
M. Simpson and J. Simpson; Kranz, Eutsey (4) and Kinsey.
Highlights: Mercedes Bercerra (M) 2-4, 3 runs; Jentry Simpson (M) 2-4, 4 RBI; Angela Herrera (M) 2-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Malloree Simpson (M) 0 ER, 13K.
Game 2
Mabton=250=141=0=-=13=7=1
Burbank=202=010=1=-=6=2=5
M. Simpson and J. Simpson; Wilbert and Lee.
Highlights: Angela Herrera (M) 2-3, 3 RBI; Giselle Garzon (M) 2-4, 2 RBI; Malloree Simpson (M) 2 RBI, 2 ER, 12K.
---
KITTITAS 18-26, WHITE SWAN 6-25: At Kittitas, Lovey Van Pelt struck out six and hit an inside-the-park home run, whose late rally in the second game wasn't quite enough to avoid a sweep.
Game 1
White Swan=000=60=—=6=2=2
Kittitas=01(13)=4x=—=18=9=1
Redheart, Van Pelt (3) and Garza. Kittitas not available.
Game 2
White Swan=330=057=7=—=25=10=3
Kittitas=4(12)1=018=x=—=26=15=3
Van Pelt and Garza.
White Swan highlights: Lovey Van Pelt 2-5, HR.
---
EAST VALLEY 2, ELLENSBURG 1: At East Valley, Carson Knautz scored twice for the Red Devils and Yahir Avila made two saves to preserve the win. East Valley (3-1-1) will host Davis and Ellensburg will play at Eisenhower in nonleague games on Tuesday.
In other CWAC action, Grandview (4-0-1) stayed unbeaten with a 3-1 win over Prosser (1-4).
First half: 1, East Valley, Carson Knautz (Cris Carriedo), 13:00. 2, East Valley, Knautz (free kick), 21:00. 3, Ellensburg, Cole Sullivan, 22:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Yahir Avila (EV) 2, Al Barrera (El) 3, Alan Ramirez (El) 0.
---
TRACK AND FIELD
Hilton shines at Jamboree
Eisenhower's Hannah Hilton ran a 7:53.85 in the 2k steeplechase, the ninth fastest girls time in the country this year. It also shattered the previous Eisenhower Jamboree record set by Ike's Stephanie Heaton in 1993, when she ran an 8:07.
Teams: Eisenhower, Naches Valley, Sunnyside, Goldendale, Riverside Christian.
BOYS
100: Myles Newhouse (S) 11.51, 2. Dylan VanAmburg 11.92. 300: David Gutierrez (S) 41.99, Juan Montano (N) 42.98. 600: Hector Alcaide (S) 2:02.31, Jose Manuel Garcia (S) 2:06.21. 1000: Aiden Waddle (E) 3:00.03, Amha Alemeneh (E) 3:00.94. 2000: Isaac Immel (RC) 6:13.56, Oscar Lopez (E) 6:18.84. 2000 steeple: Nathaniel Powell (N) 8:17.89, Mason LaPierre (S) 8:35.48. 4x100: E 50.49. 4x400 N 3:43.86, E 3:54.19. SMR 6-2-4-8: E 5:22.42, RC 5:26.31.
Shot: Jeffery Condardo (E) 32-09.5, William Price (N) 31-00. Disc: Condardo (E) 111-08, JJ Dobie (RC) 79-03. Jav: Hayden Decoe (N) 109-09, Juan Montano (N) 80-01. HJ: Julian Rodriguez (N) 6-00, Kain Robledo (S) 4-10. PV: Tyke Stewart (E) 11-00, Andrew Roberts (N) 7-06. LJ: Robledo (S) 18-11.5, Julian Rodriguez (N) 18-00.5.
GIRLS
100: Allison Smith (N) 14.42, Hailey Alvarez (S) 14.44. 300: Kara Mickelson (E) 44.13, Faith Hahn-Landis (N) 48.14. 600: Katrina Feriante (N) 1:56.26, Amber Enzler (E) 1:58.55. 100: Isabela Alvarado (E) 3:22.79, Annette Figueroa (E) 3:27.34. 2000: Alyssa Chavez (E) 7:45.59, Paris Miramontes (E) 8:20.5. 55H: Annabelle Schuler (N) 13.91. 2000 steeple: Hannah Hilton (E) 7:53.85. 4x100: E 55.51. 4x400 E 4:42.09. SMR 6-2-4-8 E 6:02.43.
Shot: Erica Torres (S) 31-02, Hannah Clements (N) 26-06.5. Disc: Torres (S) 108-07, Clements (N) 90-04. Jav: Tiana Watson (G) 119-01, Haylie Rose (N) 75-01.5. HJ: Al. Smith (N) 4-06. PV: Hahn-Landis (N) 8-06, Audrey Smith (N) 7-00. LJ: Alaina Morgan (S) 13-08, Alexia Lee (E) 13-00.25.
---
AT SELAH
BOYS
100: Kaiden Siebol (EV) 11.6. 200: Siebol (EV) 23.08. 400: Shaun Salveson (S) 53.74. 800: Cooper Quigley (S) 1:56.45. 1600: Eric Swedin (S) 4:47.85. 3200: Jared Briggs (S) 11:24.13. 110H: Kyle Luke (S) 16.5. 300H: Luke (S) 45.33. 4x100: S 45.94. 4x400: S 4:15.29.
Shot: Titan Nelson (S) 39-00. Disc: Shane Fletcher (S) 101-05. Jav: Carlos Ramirez (S) 113-04. HJ: Siebol (S) 5-08. PV: Josh Holmes (S) 8-06. LJ: Siebol (S) 18-04. TJ: Liam White (S) 31-07.
GIRLS
100: Brooklynne Sylve (Ev) 14.45. 200: Alyssa Martinez (S) 29.71. 400: Madison Ditter (S) 1:08.86. 800: Abigail Huri (S) 2:50.15. 1600: Kyrsten Callahan (S) 6:34.58. 100H: Allison Bryan (EV) 17.88. 300H: Bryana Barry (EV) 54.85. 4x100: EV 54.38. 4x200: EV 1:58.19. 4x400 S 4:50.05.
Shot: Sierra Newell (S) 29-00. Disc: Newell (S) 87-07. Jav: Kieryann Mattson (S) 89-10. HF: Ava Williams (EV) 4-00. PV: Jordyn Busey (S) 6-01. LJ: Bryan (EV) 14-03.
---
TENNIS
CWAC
Prosser boys 2, Grandview 2
Singles: Bennett Berg (P) d. Alex Ibarra 6-3, 6-4; Jett Hatch (P) d. Jordan Hernandez 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Davis Lopez/Angel Tovar (G) w. by forfeit. Christian Sanchez/Jordan Hernandez (G) won by forfeit.
Grandview girls 3, Prosser 2
Singles: Lauralia Montelongo-Solis (G) d. Jeemin Choi 7-5, 5-7, 7-6(4); Lily Haughee (P) d. Summer Zavala 6-2,6-1.
Doubles: Aubrey Munn/Shannon Whiting (P) d. Ana Faris/Julieta Faris 6-4, 7-5; Jazzell Tovar/Noemi Reyes (G) d. Elena Chavez/Adia Roy 6-0, 6-1; Natalia Trevino/Catalina Castro (G) d. Jina Choi/Caitlyn Morrow 6-3. 6-1.
---
EWAC
Granger boys 5, Goldendale 0
Singles: A.J. Cardenas (Gr) d. Rogan Bothamley 6-0, 6-0; Malik Cantu (Gr) d. Tristen Toledo 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Adam Asher-Eden Asher (Gr) d. Sam McCandless-Kyden Blunt 6-3, 6-3; Carlos Deleon-Daniel Torres (Gr) d. Jeddrick Lawrence-Logan Speer 6-1, 6-1; Joel Herrera-Jonathan Bustamante (Gr) won by forfeit.
Granger girls 2, Goldendale 2
Singles: Ariela Solano (Gr) d. Gwen Gilliam 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Doubles: Taylor Rising-Olivia Erland (Go) d. Hannah Valenzuela-Idaly Cardoza 6-1, 6-1; Kinley Mitchell-Lizzy Hedges (Go) d. Eliana Rios-Marian Alaniz 6-3, 7-5; Maria Flores-Gloria Bustamante (Gr) d. Jeslyn Berry-Jeannie Brown 6-3, 6-3.
---
GOLF
SCAC West
Thursday's Result
At Yakima Elks Golf Course
BOYS
Top scorer: Jaxon Smith (T) 111.
GIRLS
Top scorer: Megan Foertsch (CP) 116.