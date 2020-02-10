WAPATO — Jace Durand scored 19 points to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for his career and help East Valley roll past Othello 75-39 on Monday night in a loser-out CWAC district tournament contest at Wapato High School.
Kaleb Thorson also scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds, and Aiden Estill and Ryan Sullivan had 11 points apiece for the Red Devils, who used a 51-point second half to race away from the Huskies.
East Valley (13-8) advances to play at Prosser at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the double-elimination portion of the bracket.
Othello ended its season 3-18.
OTHELLO — Azevedo 6, Jaden Flores 12, Esquivel 0, Vallejo 0, R. Garza 0, Hollenbeck 3, Quigley 2, Lopez 4, Buenrostro 6, T. Garza 0, Vasquez 0, Allegria 6.
EAST VALLEY— Jace Durand 19, T. Hooper 2, J. Hooper 0, Navarro 4, Carrillo 6, Aiden Estill 11, Calhoun 0, Urietgui 0, Kaleb Thorson 19, Ryan Sullivan 11, Locke 0, Johnson 3.
Othello 14 5 14 6 — 39 East Valley 15 9 25 26 — 75
Highlights: Marckos Carrillo (EV) 7 assts.; Sullivan (EV) 3-6 3p; Thorson 10 rebs., 9-13 FG; Durand 7 rebs.
ELLENSBURG 65, GRANDVIEW 62: At Grandview, Ryan Ferguson scored 21 points and Aiden Lewis added 17 as the Bulldogs held off the Greyhounds in a loser-out game.
Ellensburg (8-13) advances to the double-elimination portion the bracket, and will travel to Ephrata on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. contest.
Nicholas Gutierrez scored a game-high 24 points, Noe Medina had 13 and Nate Garza and Rocco Parrish each had 10 for the Greyhounds, who finished their season 11-10.
ELLENSBURG — Swanson 0, Ryan Ferguson 21, Messner 8, Perez 3, Gibson 6, Senz 9, Aiden Lewis 17, Marrs 1.
GRANDVIEW — Nicholas Gutierrez 24, Castilleja 0, Noe Medina 13, Nate Garza 10, Rocco Parrish 10, Castro 0, Cuevas 4, AA. Rodriguez 1, Ramos 0.
Ellensburg 15 20 15 15 — 65 Grandview 21 9 13 19 — 62
BOYS SWIMMING
Vikings second at district
CLARKSTON — Selah’s Cooper Vick placed second in the 100-yard backstroke and swam on two state-qualifying relays as the Vikings finished second in the Class 2A-1A district championships on Saturday.
Vick, a junior, clocked 59.80 seconds in the 100 back for Selah, which won the 200 medley relay and placed second in the 200 free relay. The Vikings rolled up 342 points with 17 placers in the A finals.
The top two placers qualified for the 2A-1A state championships in Federal Way on Feb. 21-22.
Prosser junior Coleman Wright captured the 200 individual medley in 2:05.83 and was runner-up in the 500 free in 5:07.50. The Mustangs were third in the 400 free relay but had previously qualified for state on time.
Zillah freshman Ian Muffet won the 100 breast in 1:06.40.
Team scores: Pullman 423, Selah 342, Prosser 217, Cheney 196, Quincy 192, East Valley-Yakima 133.5, Naches Valley 111, Grandview 93, Toppenish 69.5, Zillah 43, Cascade 42, East Valley-Spokane 40.
Local placers
200 medley relay: 1, Selah 1:44.62; 4, Prosser 1:50.14; 5, Toppenish 1:54.97; 6, East Valley 1:58.65; 8, Grandview 2:09.48.
200 free: 4, Maxx Black (NV) 1:56.70; 7, Jonathan Hansen (Se) 2:08.49; 8, Reilly Cavanaugh (Se) 2:08.51.
200 IM: 1, Coleman Wright (Pro) 2:05.83; 4, Ian Muffet (Z) 2:12.78; 6, Liam Cavanaugh (Se) 2:13.80; 7, Michael Ozanich (Se) 2:16.23; 8, Austin Beierle (Pro) 2:17.90.
50 free: 5, Charles Hudson (Se) 23.32; 7, Jaxon Smith (T) 24.03; 8, Gabe McMillan (Se) 24.13.
100 fly: 5, Liam Cavanaugh (Se) 58.82; 6, Cooper Vick (Se) 59.42; 7, Michael Strand (Se) 59.81.
100 free: 4, Maxx Black (NV) 51.34; 5, Charles Hudson (Se) 51.49; 7, Matthew Bombard (EV) 54.00; 8, Thane Everett (Pro) 55.49.
500 free: 2, Coleman Wright (Pro) 5:07.50; 7, Jacob Gano (EV) 5:34.85.
200 free relay: 2, Selah 1:36.07; 3, East Valley 1:41.39; 4, Naches Valley 1:42.52; 5, Prosser 1:45.26; 6, Grandview 2:02.22.
100 back: 2, Cooper Vick (Se) 59.80; 3, Matthew Bombard (EV) 1:03.05; 4, Michael Noyes (Se) 1:06.93; 6, Ethan Felicetti (Pro) 1:08.83.
100 breast: 1, Ian Muffet (Z) 1:06.40; 3, (tie) Jaxon Smith (T) and Michael Ozanich (Se) 1:07.34; 5, Michael Strand (Se) 1:07.44; 7, Nicolas Cortez (G) 1:09.38.
400 free relay: 3, Prosser 3:34.49; 4, Selah 3:38.85; 6, Naches Valley 3:56.05; 7, East Valley 4:03.70; 8, Grandview 4:21.69.